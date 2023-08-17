Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Spiritual humbleness and faith in God’s mercy
In Christ’s parable of the Pharisee and tax collector, Jesus says the Pharisee did not go home justified. He did not come to God for mercy and didn't receive any. He came to God with his own righteousness and went home with all his sins. For “by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.” Scripture says, “God resisteth the proud, and giveth grace to the humble.”
The humbleness God requires is spiritual. It’s the attitude found in Paul’s heart: “I am the chief of sinners.” It’s the attitude of the tax collector who knew he was a sinner. He knew he was undeserving of God’s mercy and felt shame because of his sins. So, “Standing afar off, he would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, ‘God be merciful to me a sinner.’”
Spiritual humbleness is not about showing everyone how humble we are, or even giving credit to someone else. It’s about confessing our sins and praying with the tax collector, “be merciful to me.” It’s about believing that God does have mercy on us, not because we earned it, but rather, “We were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.”
Jesus says, “This man went down to his house justified rather than the other.” So does everyone who prays as he did. Justified means God did not hold any sins against him. His sins were covered by the perfect life of Christ, his cross, and resurrection. He was also justified in his own heart. He knew his sins were forgiven through Christ, which brought him the peace and comfort only God can give.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Gospel for this week has Jesus teaching his disciples that it’s not what goes into our bodies that makes us unclean, rather it’s what comes out of our mouths!
“Do you not see that whatever goes into the mouth enters the stomach, and goes out into the sewer? But what comes out of the mouth proceeds from the heart, and this is what defiles. For out of the heart come evil intentions, murder, adultery, fornication, theft, false witness, slander. These are what defile a person, but to eat with unwashed hands does not defile.” Matthew 15:17-20.
Later in the Gospel, Jesus was being shouted at by a Canaanite woman.
“Have mercy on me, Lord, Son of David; my daughter is tormented by a demon.” But he did not answer her at all. And his disciples came and urged him, saying, “Send her away, for she keeps shouting after us.” He answered, “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” But she came and knelt before him, saying, “Lord, help me.” He answered, “It is not fair to take the children’s food and throw it to the dogs.” She said, “Yes, Lord, yet even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from their masters’ table.” Then Jesus answered her, “Woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And her daughter was healed instantly.” Matthew 15:22-28.
Jesus love and healing touch is intended for us all!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Being understood
One of the things that has made advancement possible in human civilization is specialization of labor. In the Church, we consider these talents that each of us have been given as tools to serve God in a certain way, with a certain purpose.
Even Jesus has a certain purpose in his earthly ministry. In this Sunday’s passage, we see Jesus’ challenging the Pharisee leadership for what he sees as “the blind leading the blind.” Jesus insists that true defilement comes not from eating or drinking something bad, but from what we say and do. That is, what comes from the heart is the true concern here.
But as is often the case in the gospels, the disciples don’t quite get the message and have to have Jesus explain it in simpler terms. Furthermore, they are concerned that Jesus might be offending the Pharisees. On this latter point, the disciples are correct, but Jesus fully intends what he says. And that intention shapes the rest of his ministry on earth.
Please know that you are welcome to join us this Sunday as we seek to understand Jesus.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Good news, bad news, good news
I understand when someone starts their sentence with “I deserve …” or “I don’t deserve …,” no one should be mistreated or expect abuse. However, I cringe when a person declares they deserve something good or even when something displeasing happens. Why? I am reminded of this scripture in Lamentations 3:39: “Why should any living mortal, anyone, offer complaint in view of their sin?” Or to put it another way, what should we expect because of our sin?
When we understand the horror of the sin we have committed, we will have a different outlook on what we deserve. Therein lies the problem — the world calls evil good and good evil, we justify or minimize our actions, speech, and thoughts. But when we realize the consequences of our sin, the good news of Jesus Christ comes shining through. It all starts out very good: God creates a perfect world for mankind to live in. He creates mankind in his image. But they sin, bringing the knowledge of good and evil into the world, and because of that they also bring death into the world.
That is the bad news: Sin brings death to the sinner, the innocent suffer the consequences of the sin, and Jesus dies for that sin. That is very bad news. But the irony is that when we obey the gospel of Jesus Christ, his death becomes our salvation, which is the best news ever. Be with us Sunday for worship and to learn the depth of sin to appreciate the mercy and grace of God.
“When we don’t get what we deserve that’s a real good thing. When we get what we don’t deserve that’s a real good thing.” — The Newsboys.
— Jeff Schipper, minister