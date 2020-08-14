St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In Isaiah we hear that God’s house shall be a house of prayer for all people and that God will gather the outcasts of Israel. The Canaanite woman in today’s gospel is a Gentile, an outsider, who is unflinching in her request that Jesus heal her daughter. As Jesus commends her bold faith, how might our church extend its mission to those on the margins of society? In our gathering around word and meal we receive strength to be signs of comfort, healing, and justice for those in need.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Church, why bother?
I have to admit, from an early age, church was important to me. Every Sunday I got to see my next-door neighbor and crush, Nancy. Fortunately, I have experienced far more important things as I have matured in the faith.
Some may not realize that Jesus created, instigated, and bought the church with His own blood. If that is the case, you may be missing its intended use. In Matthew 16:18, Jesus states that He intends to build is His church and gives one of its primary purposes, “the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” God’s church is designed to keep us safe from this world. Ephesians 5:25 let’s us know that Jesus gave himself up for the church and as the church we receive all of His love and blessings. Hebrews 10:23-25 explains that the church gathers together to encourage one another. That is three of many stated reasons by God for the purpose of the church.
The corona virus has made it more of a challenge to be the church. This Sunday, we will be implementing more precautions so that those who have concerns about the virus will feel more at ease being together. We can’t wait to be together this Lord’s day. Our prayer is that you will join us and learn more about the church that Christ built.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Be a good dog
We begin this week’s sermon with a reflection on dogs. Dogs have been called “man’s best friend” by some, although in other contexts, dogs are not looked upon so highly. Regretfully, for those of us who are dog lovers, the Bible is one of those places where almost all of the references to dogs are negative.
Our scripture this week is from the gospel of Matthew and involves another miracle of Jesus. However, in this story, the miracle itself is overshadowed by the circumstances under which it occurs. A woman from a traditional enemy of the people of Israel asks Jesus to heal her daughter. Jesus’ reply is unexpected, and it involves a comparison to the lowly and unclean dog.
This passage is troublesome for some folks. Is Jesus turning down this woman’s request for help for her daughter because they were traditional enemies of Israel? Or, as usual, does Jesus have something else in mind?
This Sunday, we will worship in the church building with safety measures (including masks). The recorded version of this sermon will be on our Facebook page (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE), with the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Come and worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson