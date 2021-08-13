Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Salvation by Grace, not by good works”
Many think they are good enough to make it to heaven based on how they compare to others. They see themselves as pleasing to God because they have lived better lives than criminals have. But Jesus told the parable of the Pharisee and the tax collector because of those who, “trusted in themselves that they were righteous, and despised others.”
No one enters heaven based on how he measures up to others. God’s standard of morality is much higher. He requires absolute perfection. Jesus says, “Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.” Since “all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God”, there had to be another way of salvation. God sent his only-begotten Son to be our Savior. He came to fulfill all righteousness for us.
Although the Pharisee in Jesus’ parable had a pattern of good behavior, it was actually the tax collector, the thief, who “went down to his house justified rather than the other.” “A man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.” He knew he hadn’t done anything to earn heaven, which is why he couldn’t even seem to look up toward God. He couldn’t even stand out in the open, because he felt the guilt of his sins. But he also knew that Jesus did everything needful to save him, so he said, “God be merciful to me a sinner.” That’s exactly what God does with sinners. He has mercy on us and forgives all our sins through Jesus Christ. “By grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This week the Gospel of John recounts Jesus lifting himself up as the true bread from Heaven. In His continuing discourse on Bread, Jesus takes the discussion a step further. Jesus said, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats of this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give for the life of the world is my flesh.”
The scripture goes on to say that “the Jews” cried foul! How can we eat of this man’s flesh? They just didn’t get it did they? Of course we can chastise them for not understanding that Jesus came to them and us as the true bread from heaven. But is that really fair? After all here it is a few thousand years later and I think the case could be made that none of us truly grasp this amazing gift Jesus gives us in His flesh and blood. Because of His sacrifice we have been given the gift of eternal life? The question than becomes, how will we share this gift with those around us?
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
We need answers
What if I told you I know the answer to the most important question you can ask, and I know the answer to the most commonly asked question? The most important question we need to ask is “What must I do to be saved?” But probably the most common question a person asks is “What is my purpose?” There seems to be a void, a loneliness, a sense of depression and frustration, when we don’t know what our purpose is in life. I did not come up with the answers myself, I am no genius. The answers to both questions are given to us by our God in His word, the Bible. Who better to give us the answers than the one who created us, the one who has designed all things? If you struggle with those questions, or need your answers reinforced, or you’re just curious, we would love to have you with us this Sunday for worship.
This Sunday night we will have an opportunity to worship our Lord and Savior, and hear a portion of God’s word from Romans 8:26-39. That section is packed with powerful information needed to live this life. It is also cool because it talks about some of the activities of the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Walking in wisdom
What does it take to be a great leader? If you asked 10 different people that question, you would probably get ten different answers. But the Bible gives us many different role models to learn from. Today, we have the figure of Solomon, king of Israel.
One of the challenges Solomon faces right away when he becomes king is that he follows a very popular predecessor — his father, the beloved King David.
In our scripture, Solomon has just become king. What should he do now that he is king? Should he try to imitate his father, so as to win the peoples’ favor? Or is there something deeper to being a leader? Solomon had learned a great deal from David, but one of the things that he had learned was that no one was perfect, including David.
Thus, Solomon turns to help from an even higher source — the Lord. What does he learn? How does Solomon use his vaunted wisdom for the good of Israel?
We welcome you to join us this Sunday and every Sunday to worship with us and learn from our Lord.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson