Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Ready for Judgment Day through faith in Christ
Judgment Day is coming. The way to be ready is to know Jesus, the Savior of sinners, and to believe in him. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved.” Through faith in Christ, sin is not held against his believers. “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” Christ was already held accountable for our sin. He was without sin, yet, God, “hath made Him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” Judgment Day is coming, but even the greatest of sinners can find forgiveness and assurance in Christ.
Our sins against God deserve everlasting punishment, yet Jesus came to take that punishment upon himself. He came to bear our sin, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. He did not come to fill us with fear. “Fear not, little flock; for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.” We don’t have to fear Judgement Day because Jesus, our Good Shepherd, keeps guiding his little flock by the comfort of his word and sacraments. There he grants us assurance that he has done enough to save us from our sins. He also gives us the strength to do his will.
His kingdom is a gift of his grace. “Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us.” We never need to question if we have done enough good to be saved. Jesus already did enough for us. “Whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Too often as Christians we don’t feel a sense of urgency about Jesus’ return. It’s much easier to see the second coming as something beyond our “timeframe” of concern. Luke want to shake us at our core and cries out for us to realize the time for us to change our ways is now. Jesus calls us to stop turning inward and treasuring our “stuff.” To care for those in need, whether it be emotional or physical needs.
Jesus knew that this was not how we acted, and following Christ would tear people apart.
“Do you think that I have come to bring peace to the earth? No, I tell you, but rather division! From now on five in one household will be divided, three against two and two against three; they will be divided: father against son and son against father, mother against daughter and daughter against mother, mother-in-law against her daughter-in-law and daughter-in-law against mother-in-law.” — Luke 12:51-53.
This is scary to listen to, but Jesus calls us to be hopeful and realize that with Christ all things are possible!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Competing for faith
This week we take up where we left off last week, examining faith in the New Testament book of Hebrews. Last week was mostly concerned with the great leaders of our faith, Abraham and Sarah. This week, we discuss a number of other folks in the Bible who illustrate faith.
We find that there are great things done in the world through faith, but there is also sometimes a price to be paid. What is always required is seeing things through, sticking with it, persevering.
In this week’s scripture, the author of Hebrews compares our faith lives to athletic competition. There is a course set out for us in life, and we are to compete our best, looking to Jesus as our prize. And when we look around us, the ones who went before us in faith are there to cheer us on.
Please feel free to come to worship this Sunday, where we will consider the great cloud of witnesses who have gone before us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson