Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Lasting peace and unity in Christ
When Jesus came near to Jerusalem, “He beheld the city, and wept over it.” He cried because many refused to believe in him. The greatest tragedy is when souls have everything they need to be saved in Christ but still reject him. “He came unto His own, and His own received Him not.” They were so focused on earthly peace that they neglected peace with God.
Yet, let no one think it is too late for him. The arms of Jesus are still open to sinners. “Him that cometh to Me I will in no wise cast out.” And, “Joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth.” By going to the cross, Christ purchased for us everlasting peace with the Father. He rose from the dead, which shows the Father accepted his sacrifice for our sins. He made everything right between us and God, not just for a while, but for all eternity. And, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Jesus came to give us real and lasting spiritual peace. “My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you.” Earthly peace comes and goes, but God’s peace lasts forever. Earthly peace decreases as polarizing views increase. But the world only thinks about peace in terms of ending external conflict. Nothing can change on the outside if mankind isn’t first changed on the inside. Jesus came to change man’s heart by forgiving our sins and reconciling us to the Father. Only Christ has the power to bring people together in a lasting and meaningful way around his means of grace.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This week the Gospel of Matthew shares the story of Jesus walking on water.
“[Jesus] made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead to the other side [of the Sea of Galilee], while he dismissed the crowds. And after he had dismissed the crowds, he went up the mountain by himself to pray. When evening came, he was there alone, but by this time the boat, battered by the waves, was far from the land, for the wind was against them. And early in the morning he came walking toward them on the sea. But when the disciples saw him walking on the sea, they were terrified, saying, “It is a ghost!” And they cried out in fear. But immediately Jesus spoke to them and said, “Take heart, it is I; do not be afraid.” Peter answered him, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.” He said, “Come.” So Peter got out of the boat, started walking on the water, and came toward Jesus. But when he noticed the strong wind, he became frightened, and beginning to sink, he cried out, “Lord, save me!” Jesus immediately reached out his hand and caught him, saying to him, “You of little faith, why did you doubt?” When they got into the boat, the wind ceased. And those in the boat worshiped him, saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.” Matthew 14:22-33.
Peter wanted to walk on the water with Jesus. It must have been an amazing experience for him! Until he became distracted, then fear replaced faith. Over and over again we see how we fall into the same spiritual traps of the disciples. Our faith journey with Jesus has many ups and downs. We want to focus more on sharing Christ’ love, then we get distracted by the “storms” in our life. May we all remember that when we feel our lives sinking away from Jesus, He is there with His hand out to pull us up!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
“Who Is Jesus?”
This week’s scripture from the gospel of Matthew follows up last week’s passage on Jesus’ feeding of the 5,000. That was a tremendous miracle, to be sure. But something just as remarkable is about to come. This week, the disciples are sent ahead of Jesus by boat as he dismisses the crowd. But a storm kicks up and the disciples are terrified.
Much of the gospel texts are about the disciples learning about who Jesus really is. He heals like the Old Testament prophets Elijah and Elisha. He provides food from heaven like Moses. He speaks with authority about the Kingdom of Heaven. But now, Jesus is going to do something that he, or anyone else, has never done before.
For in response to the terror of the disciples, we have Jesus reaching out to the disciples with an iconic miracle. And this miracle is Jesus’ walking on the water. The apostle Peter figures prominently in this gospel account, and he will learn something that he will never forget.
To this day, people desire to know who Jesus is. They even create pictures of Jesus with AI (artificial intelligence) technology. But the only real means to know Jesus is through a personal relationship with him. Come and worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Good news
Disclaimer: I have not seen “Barbie” the movie. Although, I admit I am tempted. What I have seen and read are all the comments, reviews and articles on the movie. People seem to be responding to it as either the spawn of Satan or a revealed truth about the human existence.
People are stating that after watching the movie they are feeling validated, finding their identity, gaining hope and direction for their lives, and dumping partners; all this from a movie about a plastic doll created by Ruth Handler in 1959 to make money.
This is good news for Christians. Why? If a movie can create that kind of impact, think of how people should respond when they hear the good news based on the truth of Jesus Christ. Think of hearing the truth that you can be forgiven, that your identity, value, hope, life in this world, and eternal life to come is based Jesus; on the reality of God’s word.
“If you continue in My word, you are truly disciples of mine; and you will know the truth and the truth will make you free.” John 8:31-32. Lets get together to worship the Lord and to hear who we really are based on the word of God.
— Jeff Schipper, minister