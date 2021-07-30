Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Being ready with faith in Christ
Since our last hour could come at any given moment, what could be more important than being ready to be judged by God? Because of our many sins of thought, word, and deed, we do not deserve heaven. But the good news of the Gospel is that no matter how dark our past has been, there is forgiveness for our many sins because of God’s Son. He lived the sinless life and suffered for our sins as our perfect substitute before God. Paul speaks of being ready in Christ, “Not having mine own righteousness, which is of the law, but that which is through the faith of Christ, the righteousness which is of God by faith.”
We do not know when our last hour will come, but we can be ready for it. “Be ye therefore ready also: for the Son of man cometh at an hour when ye think not.” Christ has already made all the necessary preparations for us. He went to the cross and suffered everything that our sins deserved. He rose from the grave, which shows his Father accepted his sacrifice for our sins. We are capable of turning away from what Christ did for us. It is by his grace that we turn away from our sins instead, and heed his gracious invitation: “Come unto Me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” It is his promise that draws us to him. His Spirit grants us peace and rest through his words of eternal life. “Fear not, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
From rumbling tummies to living bread
This weekends scriptures move us from rumbling tummies and flaring tempers to a refocusing on the blessings poured out and the primary benefactor. We see the gifts of God, which come in a variety of ways: physical nourishment, roles and talents lifted up in community, new life given now and into the ages of ages. We find that the gifts are responses to various actions — complaining, building for the future, longing for signs of promise and hope.
Yet each of these actions and the gifts mean little if we are not able to see the one who is the giver and to recognize that the gifts are not merely about what we can do to get them or what signs are needed to prove them; rather, it is about trust in God, who is the source of life and living —the one who provides the true bread from heaven.
Our role in this story is to tell the history of God’s giving, similar to the psalmist. It is to open our eyes to the way the bread of heaven is sustaining us today, physically and spiritually. And as a community living in God’s promise, we look to the one God sends to us as the bread of life. In many early Hebrew and Greek writings, the stomach was a driving force and a place where hope and faith were lodged. The readings point us to see how a longing for food opens a greater dwelling place for the gifts of faith and promise. From our physical depths we are called to experience a greater spiritual reality. (Excerpt taken from SundaysandSeasons.com)
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
One of the strangest titles in the Bible is the book of Lamentations. To lament is to express passionately one’s grief or sorrow, to mourn; and it seems that there is a component of complaint in it as well. The book of Lamentations is full of weeping and complaint. But in the midst of all that darkness is this gem of truth about God: “The Lord’s lovingkindness indeed never cease, for His compassions never fail.
They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. The Lord is my portion, says my soul, therefore I have hope in Him.” Lamentations 3:22-25. We lament things happening in our life we feel we do not deserve, and we lament not having things in our life we feel we do deserve. How much do you need, how much do you depend on the mercy of God every day? Here is a guide to our need for mercy, “Why should any living mortal, anyone offer complaint in view of their sins?” Lamentations 3:39.
Understanding what we really deserve puts in to proper light the fact that the Lord’s mercies are new every day. We’ll explore in more detail the wonder of God’s mercy towards us this Sunday. We pray you will be with us.
— Jeff Schipper, minister