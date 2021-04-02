Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ is risen, and His promises are true
On Good Friday Jesus died so that we would live. He suffered in our place so that our sins would be forgiven by God. He gave his life for us all. Yet, even death could not hold Jesus. On Easter Sunday, Jesus rose from the grave, and promises, “because I live, ye shall live also.” Jesus is the only one who has ever raised himself from the grave. God alone has such power. So Jesus must be God, and his promise of eternal life must be true. Since he could raise himself from the grave, that means he can raise us too.
“He is not here: behold the place where they laid Him.” The empty tomb means that Jesus finished the work he came to do for us on the cross. It means God accepted his sacrifice for our sins. It means Scripture is true when it says, “death is swallowed up in victory.” It also means that Jesus’ own words are true. He was able to speak truly when he said “The Son of Man must suffer many things ... and be slain, and be raised the third day.” And if he is truthful on these things, then he is truthful also in saying that our sins are forgiven. We can rely on his promise: “I will come again, and receive you unto Myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” The empty tomb means that he is truly the Son of God, who is able to do what he promises. The empty tomb means that we will rise from our graves, just as Jesus promised, “Because I live, ye shall live also.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Resurrection of our Lord: Easter Day
Middle of the story
Literarily and theologically, Mark’s gospel ends awkwardly at 16:8. The women are astonished and afraid, and what most scholars consider the original ending of Mark seems more like the middle of the story than its end. What about appearances of the risen Christ? What about the joyful proclamation that death has not had the last word? Mark’s gospel is problematic for those anticipating the more complete story of resurrection recounted by other gospels. For some circumstances, however, Mark’s ending hits just the right note — especially for those who aren’t sure about resurrection themselves, or whose own lives are in an awkward, unresolved limbo.
In Mark’s version, all we have to depend on are Jesus’ earlier words, the realization that the women must have shared their experience eventually, and the intriguing possibility of the empty tomb. Somehow the women’s fear must have eventually become courage, but Mark leaves it up to his readers to wonder how. Still, Mark’s “ending” contains hope: even in times of uncertainty and fear, we can live the story of resurrection, depending on Jesus’ words, the church’s testimony, and the intriguing possibility of new life in Christ.
As we too are still in the middle of our life stories, Mark’s gospel is a good companion. Most of the time we live with an awkward, unresolved mix of fears and possibilities, in which resurrection is hinted at rather than completed. This is true for the church as well; this story may appear to be the end, but it’s really just the middle. The story of the risen Jesus continues in the mission of the church, Christ’s body. The possibility of resurrection draws us into a community that lives out the middle of its story in the hope and witness of Christ’s new life.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There are three events that unite all of humanity. The first is we are all created by God in His image. There is much to learn from that fact. I will just point out that it reveals God’s love for us. It is a touching act of love to give of one’s self to another. That gift from God means we are all equal; we should expect honor and respect, and give honor and respect to all people.
The second event that unites us is sin, “For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Romans 3:23. This is a sad way in which to be united, it leads to our third and final event that unites us. We are all at the cross. How is that possible? In the greatest act of love, Jesus takes upon himself all the sin that we have committed.
Jesus, the Son of God, the perfect and only sacrifice for our sin, was nailed to the cross; along with our sin. He died for our sin, was buried for three days and then rose from the grave; proving He is victorious and Lord. Sadly, that is where we part ways. Just as on the day Jesus was crucified; some mocked, some rejected, some even were eager to take the guilt of His murder because they could care less; others wept and claimed Jesus as their own.
Later, after Jesus ascended into heaven, the world was told how to be united in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ so that we could be forgiven. Peter says this about Jesus and our sin, “Repent and be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins and receive the gift of the Holy Spirit,” Acts 2:38.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Don’t be afraid
Some things we talk about or think about as being from the Bible are in fact not really true or they are distorted from the true picture. For example, folks want to identify the fruit Adam and Eve ate in the Garden of Eden as an apple, but the Scripture doesn’t say that. People also want to say that Jonah was swallowed by a whale, but the Scripture says it was a large fish.
One of the other areas that people have distorted ideas about is that the appearance of angels is always a peaceful, benevolent affair. Actually, the people who see angels are usually very frightened, as were Gideon, judge of Israel (Judges 6:22), and the shepherds at Jesus’ birth, among others.
This Sunday is, of course, Easter Sunday, the holiest day of the year for Christians. Most folks know the basic facts of Easter. Jesus was crucified on Good Friday via a horribly painful death and his dead body was brought to a tomb which was sealed with a huge rock.
In our passage, some women come to the tomb early on Easter morning to anoint Jesus’ body with spices. But when they get there, there is a big surprise, and they are afraid…
We cordially invite you to Easter worship this Sunday. Communion will be served (open table) and safety measures followed. Christ is Risen! He is risen, indeed!
— The Rev. Brian Johnson