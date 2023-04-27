Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Afflictions are temporary
People wonder, “If God is good, and if God is love, then why is there so much suffering in the world?” Suffering means that God cares. Even though we do not deserve heaven because of our many sins against God, he has provided us a Savior.
Jesus died that we would live. To keep us focused on his cross and resurrection, God sends affliction. To keep us focused on the promise of eternal life, he sends affliction. Otherwise, our hearts would cling to the fading things of this fading world.
God never sends affliction to harm us, but always to help us. Therefore, “Whom the Lord loveth He chasteneth, and scourgeth every son whom He receiveth.” There is meaning in our trials. They are never without purpose.
He turns our sorrow into joy. He promises that all suffering will pass. Suffering is necessary in this life. “We must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.” However, it will only last a little while. Jesus says, “Ye shall be sorrowful, but your sorrow shall be turned into joy.” He does not send affliction to last forever, but only long enough to help us. “Count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.”
Jesus told his disciples, “I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.” That meant Jesus would rise from the grave and bring them the joy of his resurrection and his peace that goes beyond human understanding. We may not always understand our afflictions, but God knows and cares, and promises to carry us through them.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Do you ever notice how full our mind is with the “clutter” of this world? We get pulled in so many directions it’s difficult to remember who we are. More importantly whom we are! This week as continue on our journey through the Easter season in the Gospel of John, Jesus reminds us that He is the gatekeeper and His sheep know His voice.
[Jesus said:] “Very truly, I tell you, anyone who does not enter the sheepfold by the gate but climbs in by another way is a thief and a bandit. The one who enters by the gate is the shepherd of the sheep. The gatekeeper opens the gate for him, and the sheep hear his voice. He calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. When he has brought out all his own, he goes ahead of them, and the sheep follow him because they know his voice.” John 10:1-4.
May we all hear His voice and follow His calling!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The sheep and the shepherd
Our passage today concerns sheep. We tend to view sheep as peaceful and placid — so unthreatening an animal that we “count” them to cause ourselves to fall asleep. Sheep have long been associated with humans, being domesticated among the longest of any animal. Ancient societies, including the biblical civilizations, depended on sheep for their meat, milk and wool, and the number of sheep one owned was a measure of personal wealth.
But in the modern world, we often have a different view of sheep. We associate them with following blindly, being helpless, and even being stupid. (Not true, by the way.) And if they try not to be weak and “conformist”, sheep that go off on their own are criticized as being “black sheep.” The poor sheep can’t win.
However, whether we like it or not, humans are compared to sheep throughout the Bible. And if we are sheep, then what does that say about our relationship to Jesus Christ, and God the Father? The obvious answer is shepherd, but in this passage, we get another image as well — Jesus as the gate to the sheep hold.
Please join us this Sunday as we who are like sheep gather our flock to celebrate the Word.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
One of the mistakes
There is a false belief we can hold as Christians that can be fatal for our families, friends and ourselves — it is the lie that in order to be a good example we need to be perfect. I’m not talking about putting on a false front to deceive others, that is hypocrisy. But that the best way to help others is to show you have no doubts, no fears, no sin.
But when you think about it, what good is a perfect example to others? Besides Jesus, that is. Here is what I mean. Wouldn’t it be more useful for your children to learn what to do when they make a mistake? Wouldn’t it be better when you make a mistake, you apologize? Or when you sin that you repent and ask for forgiveness? Or when you are struggling, you seek out the Lord?
That is a far better and far more useful example for those around us. Sunday, we will look at Peter and see ourselves and find comfort as we see how Jesus responds to him. We would love to have you with us to worship the Lord.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
His unpredictable ways
However much theological education and training we have, there are some things about God’s work and will that we can’t understand. We certainly see this in Joshua 2. God chooses to operate through the prostitute Rahab to work mightily to overthrow Jericho and bring His people into the Promised Land.
God even uses Rahab as an important part of His plan of salvation for the world through Jesus! If we will put our faith in His promises through Jesus, God will deliver us for eternity and we will see Him work in powerful ways, even when we don’t fully understand His purposes.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent