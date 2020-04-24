Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘The Good Shepherd remains with us’
There are so many unknowns and uncertainties in this life, yet we can put our trust in God who promises to provide. Jesus never promised us a pain-free life, yet, as our Good Shepherd, he promises to remain with us. He gives us peace even as we face death. “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me.”
We don’t know how many more will get sick or die, yet, when Jesus rose from the grave, he showed us the certainty that God has forgiven our sin. He showed us the certainty that God accepted his cross and suffering for our sins. He showed us the certainty of the resurrection and the promise of eternal life. He showed us the certainty that God is always for us, never against us. He showed us the certainty that as our Good Shepherd, he stands by us faithfully and reliably never to leave or forsake, but always to lead and to guide us through this life to our home in heaven above. “The LORD is my Shepherd; I shall not want,” or lack, any good thing.
As our Good Shepherd, Jesus did what no one else could do for us. He conquered our enemies of sin, death, and the devil. He gave his life as a ransom for us all. Rather than give up even one of his sheep, Jesus laid down his life as our substitute before God. Our many sins of thought, word, and deed had separated us from God. Yet, Jesus took the blame for our sins on the cross and made us right with God. We may not know what tomorrow will bring, but we can know that God is in control. As our Good Shepherd, he will provide and make all things work out for the good of his children.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today’s gospel begins with two disciples walking to Emmaus, overcome with sadness, loss and disappointment. They had hoped Jesus, who was crucified, would be the one to redeem Israel! Yet the risen Christ walks with them and then opens their eyes in the breaking of the bread. Each Sunday our hearts burn within us as the scriptures are proclaimed and Christ appears to us as bread is broken and wine is poured. The story of Emmaus becomes the pattern of our worship each Lord’s day.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘That’s enough’
At first, we think if I do “A B and C” then “X Y and Z” will happen. Often, it’s something like a divorce, an accident, being fired, or a death that teaches us that the world doesn’t operate the way we think it does.
When we realize our reality was based on foolishness, it is frightening; the rug is pulled out from underneath our feet. However painful it is, it is a good thing to learn the truth about life.
The coronavirus is doing just that, only on a grand scale. For many, what was trusted in and counted on was exposed as useless in an instant. The things that brought meaning and purpose in life were taken away in a moment: Careers, relationships and even sports were exposed as unreliable.
What all of this highlights is the value of what can be trusted. If our faith and hope are in Jesus Christ, we are going to respond far differently to the coronavirus and anything else that happens in life. “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” Hebrews 8:13
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Mistaken identity’
The Gospels of the New Testament are all about the life of Jesus. We are still celebrating the season that is the center point of the Church — Easter. The Gospels give us some before and after details, which are very important, but everything flows out from the Resurrection.
This week, we are in that very important part of the end of the Gospels that deal with the appearance of the risen Jesus to his followers. The scene this week is a road heading north from Jerusalem to a small town called Emmaus. Two dejected disciples are walking back to their home after having seen the crucifixion and death of Jesus. They had thought that he would be the one to redeem Israel. But, they decided, it was a case of mistaken identity.
Then, a stranger joins them and begins telling them about all the prophecies that Jesus fulfilled from scripture. When they got home, the two invite the “stranger” to dinner. At that dinner, in the breaking of the bread, they recognize the stranger — no longer is his identity mistaken.
As long as there are pandemic restrictions to meeting in person, we will continue to offer a recorded version of the weekly sermon on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). Peace be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson