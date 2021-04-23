Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Our afflictions are temporary
The disciples found themselves alone and afraid when Christ was buried. But he promised them beforehand that their suffering would only be for a little while. “A little while, and ye shall see Me ... I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh from you.”
God’s promise makes all the difference. He has the words of eternal life. He was here long before this world existed, and he will be here long after it is gone. He is in control. He never sends affliction to harm us, but always to help us. He never sends more than we can handle, and he sends relief. “Ye shall be sorrowful, but your sorrow shall be turned into joy.”
We won’t always have a perfect understanding of our afflictions, yet, it helps to know that God always has a plan for us. He promises to make all things work together for our good. He uses affliction to increase our patience and faith. He uses it as a reminder that we are only here for a little while. Our most pressing need is to have our sins forgiven. To fulfill that need God sent his only-begotten to the cross for us all.
The fact that Jesus now lives means our afflictions are never without purpose. His resurrection shows us that we mean everything to God. It means, “Joy shall be in heaven over one sinner that repenteth.” Since Jesus lives, the whole world has been pardoned. “God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them.” Our afflictions are not meaningless. “Our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Life laid down
(The following is an excerpt from Sundaysandseasons.com.)
How does faith in the risen Christ call one to live? What shape does one’s life take?
The readings for this fourth Sunday of Easter are rich in their imagery, and at the center is the image of the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for the sheep. Five times in eight short verses Jesus mentions laying down his life for the sake of the sheep.
The First Letter of John picks up the same theme: “We know love by this, that he laid down his life for us — and we ought to lay down our lives for one another. How does God’s love abide in anyone who has the world’s goods and sees a brother or sister in need and yet refuses help?” (1 John 3:16-17). Laying down one’s life for another might take many forms, but it at least means this: extending help, as much as you are able, when another is in need.
A friend tells the story of her grandfather, a faithful man who earned a modest income. Each year when tax time rolled around, he was audited. According to tax records he earned so little and gave away so much. The astounded auditors questioned him, wondering why he gave so much of his income to the church. Incredulous, he responded, “You can’t outgive God.”
The Good Shepherd lays down his life for the sheep, and joined to the risen life of Christ, the lives of the baptized are shaped by generosity and sacrifice. Giving one’s life, resources, gifts, or whatever one holds most dear for the sake of another is both a witness to the love we have first been shown and an act of faith. Hearing Jesus’ words in this Easter season reminds us that laying down one’s life is not an act to be feared; rather, it is an act that defies death, as we trust that, washed in the waters of baptism, we already live in the resurrected life of Christ.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Don’t fight alone
There are times in life when the odds against us may seem too great; the enemy too numerous, the problem insurmountable, or we are just beat down. There is a good reminder from the life of Jonathan to help us even the odds. Israel is hiding from their enemy, the Philistines. Only Saul and his son Jonathan have swords. What Jonathan does next and how he does it is a good guide for us in our life today. We would love to have you with us this Sunday for worship and to learn about hope.
Sunday night at 6 p.m., we will be showing episode two from the first season of “The Chosen,” followed by a discussion time.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The unselfish Christ
One of the characteristics that all humans share is selfishness. That may sound harsh, but in our hearts, we know it’s true. As children, our natural tendency is to want all the toys to be ours, the food served to us first, and to not have to do anything we don’t want to. It is only as we get older that we learn about things like sharing, playing nice, and doing things for others. And even then, some folks are much better at being unselfish than others.
This week we consider Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. This act was the most unselfish one in history, and the question, as always, is “what does it mean”? Since Jesus gave up his life for us, the scripture says, we should give to brothers and sisters in need.
Interestingly, we often associate John’s writings, the Gospel and the epistles, with a spiritual approach. But here, John gets very down to earth – if we are followers of Jesus, we should be taking care of the physical needs of each other and the world. That’s being unselfish.
Come join us for worship this Sunday; safety measures are in place.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson