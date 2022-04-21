Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Peace with God
There are many different kinds of peace. Yet, nothing compares to peace with God, peace in knowing we have eternal life through faith in Christ. How can we be confident about our future without knowing God is at peace with us? “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
True peace does not mean always having peace with everything and everyone in life. Christ never said earthly peace is guaranteed. David says, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me ... Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies.” The peace of Christ doesn’t take away all afflictions. He gives us everything we need to get through them.
The resurrected Christ says, “Peace be unto you.” When everything else seems uncertain, we can trust in the risen and living Lord. He promises to make all things work together for our good. No matter what trouble we face, we can still have peace in knowing Jesus died and rose again to make peace between God and man.
“Peace be unto you” is so much more than a greeting. It is an accomplished fact. It is a precious gift from God. These are words of assurance that bestow real and lasting peace in our risen Savior Jesus Christ. He promises, “Because I live, ye shall live also.” That means God is at peace with us and our sins are forgiven. As Jesus said to his disciples, he says to us, “Peace be unto you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In this second Sunday of Easter we see where the Gospel of John finds the disciples hiding in a room, in fear that they might face the same fate as Jesus. Jesus appears to them and He shows them His hands and His side. They rejoice in the Risen Christ. He empowers them with the Holy Spirit and to go out and share the Good News! The only disciple that wasn’t present was Thomas or as we have come to call him “Doubting Thomas.” When Thomas heard the disciples tell of their encounter with the risen Christ he was frustrated. He said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”
Jesus comes to Thomas so he can see for himself his wounds. Thomas exclaimed: “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.”
As quick as we are to judge Thomas, aren’t we all a lot like Thomas? We question Jesus presence in our lives, especially during the storms. Jesus reminds us as well that He took on our sins as He was nailed to the cross. He defeated death so that we may have eternal life!
It’s OK to be a “questioning” believer. We have before us a long journey filled with questions and Jesus walks with us and within us along the way!
God’s blessings!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There was a time when I was desperately broke. I had thirty dollars to my name and rent was due, I had no food, and I needed gas in my car. I came up with a brilliant idea. I would go to the race track and place a bet on the favorite to show. I would take those winnings and place it all on the favorite in the second race; and so on through the ninth race.
It was a sure-fire plan to bring me hundreds of dollars. I went home more broke than I came. That is a painful and perfect example of what God warns of in Isaiah 30:1, “Woe to the rebellious children,” declares the Lord, “Who execute a plan, but not mine, and make an alliance, but not with My Spirit, in order to add sin to sin.”
In this case, Israel was about to be invaded and they thought it would be a good plan to get the Egyptians to help defend them: Egypt, the very ones that had enslaved Israel for 400 years. Sunday, we’ll talk about some other bad ideas and the one good solution.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Bravely forward
On Easter Sunday, we have a big celebration surrounding the events of Jesus’ resurrection. That is as it should be, since this event is arguably the most important event in human history. We hear the stories, sing the songs, and otherwise remember this day which is at the center of Christian faith. But what happens after Easter? How do we go from the cross and the empty tomb to the modern world?
This week’s scripture deals with that very question. The apostle Peter and the rest of the 12 are now being called to take on the task of spreading the word about Jesus’ resurrection and his claim to be the Messiah.
But this will not be an easy sell. There are people out there who feel threatened by the disciples preaching about this man Jesus; in fact, the disciples have been ordered not to do it by the authorities. We remember that Peter denied Jesus and ran away when faced with authority before. What will happen now? Will he run again, or will he go bravely forward?
Come join us in worship as we continue to remember the resurrection.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson