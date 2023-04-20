Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The good shepherd gave His life for us
When Jesus rose from the grave, he showed us the certainty of the forgiveness of our sins. He showed us the certainty that God accepted his cross and suffering for our sins. He showed us the certainty of our own resurrection. He showed us the certainty that as our Good Shepherd, he stands by us faithfully and reliably never to leave nor forsake us. His promise is to lead us through this life to our home in heaven. “The LORD is my Shepherd; I shall not want.” I shall not lack with Jesus as my Good Shepherd. He doesn’t leave like a hireling. He remains faithful to his flock of believers even to the point of giving his life on the cross for us all. “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because He laid down His life for us.”
We are not nameless or generic sheep to the Good Shepherd. He knows us by name. He knows every hair on our head. No detail of our lives is too small for him to notice. David says: “Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, Thou understandest my thought afar off. Thou ... art acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word in my tongue, but, lo, O LORD, thou knowest it altogether.” Yet, it’s even more than all that. He knows us with a love so deep that he did not hesitate to lay down his life to redeem us. That is a love that came from all eternity, and says, “I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of My hand.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Gospel for the Third Sunday of Easter is the story of the disciples encounter with Jesus on the road to Emmaus. Even after spending hours traveling with Jesus they don’t recognize him until he breaks bread and their eyes are opened!
“Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized him; and he vanished from their sight. They said to each other, “Were not our hearts burning within us while he was talking to us on the road, while he was opening the scriptures to us?” That same hour they got up and returned to Jerusalem; and they found the eleven and their companions gathered together. They were saying, “The Lord has risen indeed, and he has appeared to Simon!” Then they told what had happened on the road, and how he had been made known to them in the breaking of the bread. Luke 24:31-35.
How often have we failed to see Jesus among us? In our busy lives we see past people instead of looking into their eyes. When we truly see people as beloved children of God, we can begin to share the amazing story of Jesus Christ.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Going for a walk
In this week’s scripture, we are near the end of the Gospel of Luke, and the theme is the appearance of the risen Jesus to his followers. The scene is a road heading north from Jerusalem to a small town called Emmaus. Two dejected disciples are walking back to their home after having seen the crucifixion and death of Jesus. They had thought that he would be the one to redeem Israel, but now they could only look forward to a deeply disappointing walk back home.
But then, a stranger joins them and begins telling them about all the prophecies that Jesus fulfilled from scripture. The disciples know right away that there is something different about this man and their hearts begin burning within them. When they get to town, the two invite the “stranger” to dinner. At that dinner, in the breaking of the bread, they recognize that this is no stranger — he is the risen Jesus.
We invite you to join us in celebrating the most momentous walk in history, as we worship together this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
The most depressing description
Night after night I would find myself walking alone in the dark. I had no friends, the relationship that meant the world to me was over; I had no hope, no future, no direction, no connection with the world around me. I was invisible to the world; I did not belong. One night as I walked staring at the sidewalk, a light caught my attention.
A dinning room window had the curtains pulled back. In the room was a shelf full of family pictures, medals, ribbons and trophies. A bright chandelier hung above a table set with sparkling China and crystal glass. I was transfixed with by the light and the warmth exuded by the room. Suddenly, a family burst into the room; they were laughing and talking, and hugging each other. It was obvious they loved one another and they were celebrating.
It was everything I longed to feel in my life. What if I went and knocked on the door and asked to be invited in, said I wanted to be part of that family? It would be awkward; it would ruin the moment. There would be no possible way to belong. It made me feel even more alone than ever. I think of that moment when I read Ephesians 2:12, “Remember that you were at that time separate from Christ, excluded from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers to the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.”
That, my friends, is the most depressing description of life that there is. There is a solution, we will talk about it Sunday.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Courage for the journey
Like Harry Truman following FDR, Joshua must have felt a great burden as he followed Moses in leading the nation of Israel. Yet, God empowered Joshua to lead His people into the Promised Land. Joshua could have courage and hope because he knew God was with him and God had given him His promises. We, too, can have courage and hope as we move through life because we have put our faith and hope in the promises and power of God through His Son, Jesus Christ.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent