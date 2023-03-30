Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Christ enters Jerusalem and our hearts
The way Jesus arrived into Jerusalem is the same way he lived and died. “Behold, thy King cometh unto thee, meek.” The Son of God concealed his great physical strength so that he could go to the cross for us all and make peace between God and man. Jesus is a merciful, patient, compassionate, kind, and forgiving Savior. Even for the greatest of sinners, Christ came so that they might receive forgiveness and freedom from the power of sin. “If the Son shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.”
Palm Sunday is not only about Jesus coming into Jerusalem, it is about him coming into our hearts. The same way he entered Jerusalem, meek and lowly, is the way he enters our heart: “ye shall find rest unto your souls ... for I am meek and lowly in heart.” If anyone feels that there is no escape from their troubles or sins, Jesus says, “I am the way.” “Come unto Me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” He came to bind the brokenhearted and to bring deliverance to those trapped or troubled by their sins.
Today Christ still comes meek and lowly. His Word and Sacraments don’t look very impressive by the world’s standards. He comes with words. He comes with water in Baptism, and bread and wine in the Lord’s Supper, yet through them he attaches his promises of eternal life and forgiveness. Let us not be offended at his meekness, but welcome him, receive him, believe in him, as his Spirit works in us through his means of grace.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend we begin Holy Week with Jesus arriving in Jerusalem on a donkey.
“The disciples went and did as Jesus had directed them; they brought the donkey and the colt, and put their cloaks on them, and he sat on them. A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, and others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. The crowds that went ahead of him and that followed were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!” When he entered Jerusalem, the whole city was in turmoil, asking, “Who is this?” The crowds were saying, “This is the prophet Jesus from Nazareth in Galilee.” Matthew 21:6-11.
It's an ironic start to a week that will end with the betrayal and the crucifixion of our Lord and Savior. He did this so we may truly experience forgiveness and receive the gift of eternal life.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The grand entrance
This Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. We commemorate this day and week with the celebration of Palm Sunday.
Palm Sunday is associated with Jesus’ triumphal entry into the city of Jerusalem. He is met there with loud shouts of “Hosanna!”, which literally means “Save us!” and was a common praise for conquering warriors who would parade through the city. All four gospels give an account of this event, but only one mentions palms — John’s gospel.
One of the unusual things about Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem is his mount — a donkey. Most warriors would ride horses, but Jesus enters the city on a more humble creature.
But Matthew’s gospel mentions a detail that the other 3 gospels do not – Jesus’ coming on a donkey fulfills a prophetic scripture from Zechariah 9:9. Strangely, he also has Jesus riding into town on two donkeys. What is Matthew’s reason for doing this? What would have the people who were watching the spectacle have thought?
You are invited to join us in worship this Sunday as we celebrate Jesus’ triumphal entry.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
How to thrive
It would seem that there is enough sorrow in the world around us in the natural disasters and man’s inhumanity to man to break anyone’s spirit. Add to that our own personal experience with betrayal, loneliness, disappointment, slander, depression and pain: physical, emotional, spiritual and mental; how is it that we can endure? The answer is not to ignore our suffering or pretend it does not exist.
Sunday we will look at how to persevere and even thrive in the face of our suffering. "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.” John 10:10
— Jeff Schipper, minister
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Follow the science
“Follow the science” is a phrase we have heard much in recent years. In trying to predict and protect in the age of COVID, scientists have attempted to tell us how we are to live according to science. The problem, of course, is that scientists are fallible, scientists may disagree about the evidence, and the evidence and outcomes may change. This has led to great confusion and division in our country concerning all kinds of cultural questions.
Thankfully, the Scriptures are clear about the evidence concerning Jesus. In Mark 15:22-47, we see that Jesus died on the cross in fulfillment of Scripture to save us. So much of what happened to Jesus during His trials and crucifixion fulfilled the Old Testament predictions concerning the Messiah. Based on the evidence, we can fully believe that Jesus died on the cross to pay for our sins. If we will put our trust in Him, through His death on the cross, we can be forgiven and know eternal life.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent