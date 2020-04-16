Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘The peace of sins forgiven’
An old proverb talks about the importance of knowing your enemies. Thankfully, Jesus knew our greatest enemies. On the cross, Jesus overcame the power of sin, death and the devil for us all. After his resurrection, the eleven remaining disciples were hiding because of fear. They did not realize what Jesus accomplished for them. So, he brought them the peace of his resurrection. He brought them the peace he won on the cross, peace between God and man. The scars on his hands, feet, and side were a testimony to that peace. “He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him; and with His stripes we are healed.” He said, “Peace be unto you.”
More than anything else, we needed peace with God. God never promised to give us constant earthly peace, a life free from all pain and suffering. However, he does promise to never leave nor forsake us. He promises to make all things work out for the good of his children. He overcame the root and source of every conflict in the world. “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” “When we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.”
Jesus brought lasting peace. He won the war against sin, death, and the devil for us all. He announced his victory by rising from the grave. His peace is so much greater than earthly peace. It is the peace of sins forgiven. “Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
In today’s gospel the risen Christ appears to the disciples and offers them the gift of peace. Even amid doubts and questions, we experience the resurrection in our Sunday gathering around word and meal, and in our everyday lives. Throughout the coming Sundays of Easter the first two readings will be from the Acts of the Apostles and the first letter of Peter. Even as the early Christians proclaimed the resurrection, we rejoice in the new birth and living hope we receive in baptism.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Forgiven’
At the age of 19, I was already tired of my life. I was sick of the person I was. The problem was I did not know how to live life any different. As I sought to find God, the Lord brought a person into my life that showed me first things first about Jesus and the plan God had for me.
At the age of 24, I was baptized into Christ. When I tell that story, I like to say I was glad that Harold had a hold of me when I came up out of the water of baptism; otherwise, I would have shot straight through the roof.
After all, I was forgiven of my sins; the weight of my guilt was gone. I knew I was at peace with the Lord, and I was heading in the right direction. It was a glorious feeling.
Once you have found the Lord and have been forgiven of your sins, what is your motivation in life? What is your motivation not to sin? Jesus gives us the answer in Luke 7:36-50. He is talking to a Pharisee about forgiveness. Jesus talks about two people who owe two different amounts of money to a money lender. They are both forgiven their debts.
Jesus then asks the Pharisee who is going to love more. The Pharisee correctly answers that the one with the greater debt forgiven will love more.
Sunday we will contemplate how great a debt we have been forgiven and how to respond to that. We pray we will be worshipping together soon, until then, it’s on Facebook.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Witnesses’
By the world’s calendar, we are in a season of pandemic, but in the church calendar, we are still in the season of Easter. That church status continues until the Day of Pentecost, May 31; the status of the pandemic, we don’t know yet.
In any case, last week we heard the Easter story once again. We know it well – that Jesus was sent to the cross, dying there; his body was laid in a tomb, and the tomb sealed with a heavy stone. But when Easter morning arrived, the tomb was opened and the body was gone. And women witnesses were the first ones to see the risen Christ.
Of course, “Christ Is Risen” is our affirmation year-round in the Church, but Easter is the time of year when we really think about those original witnesses — the ones who saw all these events right as they were happening. We also read in Scripture how those witnesses’ lives changed as a result of what they had seen and experienced. For those first disciples, “Christ Is Risen” was not just a saying, but marching orders for a new life.
The pandemic will continue to affect our normal worship, so in response, we will continue to offer a recorded version of the weekly sermon on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin and anthems on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). See you there (virtually).
— The Rev. Brian Johnson