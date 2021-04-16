Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The Good Shepherd knows us
Jesus says, “I am the Good Shepherd, and know My sheep, and am known of Mine.” The Good Shepherd knows us. He knows everything about us. He knows exactly what we need. And what we need most is him. All the things of this world are fading and temporary and cannot satisfy our deepest needs. Most of all, we needed an eternal Savior to die for our sins, make us acceptable to the Father, and prepare a place for us in heaven, so “the Good Shepherd giveth His life for the sheep.” He died that we might live with him for all eternity.
His knowing us means much more than just knowing who we are. He knows everything about us, including our needs, wants, and weaknesses. He understands us. His knowing us means love so deep that he did not hesitate to give his life to redeem us.
He also knows that we continue to need him, so he continues to lead us by the green pastures of his word, and the still waters of his sacraments. We need continued assurance in the promise of eternal life. We need to know for certainty that our sins are forgiven, and he continues to point us to his life, death, and resurrection for us. We need his comforting voice and he provides. “My sheep hear My voice, and I know them, and they follow Me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of My hand.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Faith-sustaining patterns in a world of stockpiles
Faith cannot be stockpiled. It needs a pattern of replenishment. Today, the disciples are hungry. While their stomachs may not be rumbling, their hunger is shown in their lack of certainty about who Jesus is. Even though they were just talking about how Jesus walked with two of them on the road to Emmaus, his real presence now frightens them. Doubt, disbelief, and fear are like hunger to the disciples.
Jesus relieves the hunger with his risen presence. When the disciples are unsure what to make of the mess that life has become, Jesus shows up. When their hunger for truth and certainty is most apparent, Jesus walks into the room. The answer to someone’s hunger is not to ask why they are hungry. Nor is the answer to doubt a question about why they cannot believe. The answer is food. The answer is the real Jesus showing up and easing fears. Everyone’s faith needs sustenance. Those who listen to the preacher and gather at the table today are looking for the God of truth and love to settle their doubts.
Even though Jesus’ disciples had been speaking about his appearance to two of them on the road to Emmaus just verses earlier, Jesus does not become agitated at the fact that the disciples are afraid of him. Jesus expects the fears and the doubts about his presence in the room. He knows that one post-resurrection appearance to them will never be enough. There will need to be more appearances to sustain the faith of generations of disciples!
The appearances become a pattern, with Jesus entering into the lives of his disciples, eating with them and teaching them. Finally, Jesus sends the disciples out as witnesses. Today the witnesses come back into the pattern of Jesus’ appearance to remember what was witnessed—so that their own testimony of a Savior who sets their fears at ease will also ease the doubts and fears of other hearers.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
What is good for us?
In the beginning, God said it was not good for us to be alone. He created a multitude of relationships for us to live in and be blessed by. A major part of that blessing is that it is meant to teach us an aspect of God: perhaps, unconditional love, encouragement, compassion, or discipline. Because God created those relationships to be a blessing, to teach about the Lord, something to glory in; when they become flawed, they are devastating. Think of all the things that assail our relationships with others: betrayal, unfaithfulness, selfishness, gossip, slander, envy, jealousy, lies — the list goes on and on. It is a wonder that any relationship lasts.
But God has given us powerful tools, far more powerful tools than the weapons used against us: love, mercy, grace, patience, forgiveness. Come to think of it, even our flawed relationships teach us about the Lord and His relationship with us.
We would love to have you with us this Sunday at 10 a.m. to worship the Lord and learn about forgiving and being forgiven. Our 6 p.m. Sunday service will be a presentation of “The Chosen,” followed by a discussion time.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
The peaceful kingdom
Throughout recorded history, human beings have established governments, and until more recent times, the predominant form of government was the monarchy or kingdom, an authoritarian government with one leader of all the people. A kingdom can work as a form of government if the king (or queen) is a good enough person, but with humanity being sinful, that is never guaranteed. As a biblical example, the prophet Samuel tries to warn the Israelites that they do not need a king (1 Sam. 8:10-22), but his message is not heeded.
Our scripture this week is an account of another of Jesus’ post-resurrection appearances. We notice some similarities with last week’s passage from John, and one of the features that is the same in both is the greeting from Jesus as he appears to the disciples — “Peace be with you.”
It is notable that this greeting is still part of our Christian worship every Sunday. But even more important is to note that Jesus’ ministry on earth was all about establishing a new kingdom. But this kingdom is a holy one, and one of its primary characteristics is shalom — peace. Thus we are called to be part of God’s peaceful kingdom.
Come join us for worship this Sunday; safety measures are in place. And peace be with you.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson