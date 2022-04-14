Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The meaning of Christ’s resurrection
Christ’s resurrection means everything that he promised us is true. Since he could raise himself from the dead that means he will raise us too. Not only on the last day, but even now he raises us to new spiritual life by the power of his word and spirit. He gives us faith and strengthens it by his means of grace. We may not always feel forgiven, yet his resurrection assures us that God accepted the sacrifice of his Son for all our sins. He invites us to be comforted in the empty tomb, and believe the angel’s words, “He is not here: for He is risen.” Because he lives, we too will live.
Christ’s resurrection means life is stronger than death. Because He lives, that means the power of God is greater than the power of sin, death and the devil, and greater than every evil and every lie in the world today. Because he lives, that means God is always in charge, and he will have the final say. Because he lives that means God will make everything work together for the good of his children. His empty tomb holds that much power, and that much promise for us all. Because he lives that means our sins are forgiven. Because he lives that means we have peace with God. Because he lives that means we have eternal life with God. “If thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised Him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The week leading up to Easter Sunday is referred to as “Holy Week.” We started with the exultation of Palm Sunday as the people welcomed Jesus like a conquering King! By the end of the week these same people shouted for His crucifixion. Fortunately, for all of us, Good Friday is not the end of the story!
On Easter Sunday, we celebrate that the stone was rolled away and the tomb was empty. Our Savior has defeated death and in the process has given us the gift of eternal life! This weekend as our families come together to search for Easter eggs and sit down for a delicious dinner, take time to give thanks. Thanks for all we have been given in Jesus Christ.
Have a safe and blessed Easter!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Are you there?
In our fifth grade history class we use to watch films narrated by Walter Cronkite called “You Are There.” The premise was simple: Actors would reenact famous moments in history like the signing of the Declaration of Independence or the first Thanksgiving; and the tagline was “Everything is the same, except You Are There!”
The greatest event in the history of mankind is the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus, the Son of God. I wonder how many people realize that they were there at the crucifixion because our sins are nailed to the cross with Jesus? We need to realize we are all guilty of the death of Jesus Christ. Amazingly, through the grace and power of God there is yet another way to claim connection with the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus the does not produce guilt, just the opposite; it brings forgiveness, salvation, holiness.
How is it that Paul is able to say this: “I have been crucified with Christ; and it is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me”? How is possible that scripture points this out: “Or do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus have been baptized into His death? Therefore, we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.”
Sunday we will delve deeper into the wonderful promises of God. “Everything is the same, except you are there.”
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
Truly risen
We finally end our Lenten journey with the coming of Easter in just a few days. In the process of getting here, we have passed through the end of winter and into the season of spring, although the temperatures have not been very spring-like. However, we do have flowers blooming and birds returning with their happy songs.
All of this change to a season of awakening is evocative of what Jesus went through during the events of what we now call Holy Week. The day of Good Friday, on which Jesus died on the cross, was a day of darkness and coldness — the winter of Holy Week. But that ends on Easter Sunday, when Jesus is resurrected — like the coming of Spring, we enter a new season of life.
Of course, some folks in the world have “issues” with the resurrection. That is hardly anything new. At the time that Jesus walked the earth, there were large numbers of people who did not believe in any doctrine of resurrection. In this Sunday’s scripture, the apostle Paul confronts Christians who were influenced by these sentiments. And Paul states that belief in Jesus is a belief in resurrection — the two cannot be separated. Christ is risen, indeed!
Come join us in worship (with communion) this Easter Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson