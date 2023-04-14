Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The peace of sins forgiven
After Christs’ resurrection, “When the doors were shut where the disciples were assembled for fear of the Jews, came Jesus and stood in the midst.” It wasn’t a shining moment for the disciples. They ran away and hid in fear. Yet, when Jesus appears, he doesn’t condemn them. He doesn’t hold their sins against them. He forgives and strengthens them while giving them his Holy Spirit. After he shows them the wounds in his hands and side, he says, repeatedly, “Peace be unto you.” Their sins were great, yet Christ had forgiven them. The risen Christ lives to bring us peace that only comes from knowing our sins are truly forgiven. When Jesus rose from the grave, it showed the Father accepted his suffering on the cross for us all. “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
The opposite of peace is war, conflict, and hostility. The entire world was in a spiritual war with God. Scripture says, “The carnal mind is enmity against God.” All have sinned and come short of God’s glory. We were born in sin and daily sin against God. We made ourselves God’s enemies by breaking his commandments, by holding greed, lust, and hatred in our heart. Yet, Jesus comes with the message of sins forgiven: “Peace be unto you.” “God commendeth His love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us...when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.” Jesus raises us spiritually by the power of his word and spirit. He gives us a new heart wherein we want to serve God and forgive others as Christ forgave us.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John's Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend marks the second week of the Easter season. The Gospel for this weekend is Jesus’ appearance to the disciples. They rejoiced as Jesus showed them the wounds in his hands and side to prove that he had defeated death. Thomas wasn’t present and was having difficulty believing.
So the other disciples told him, “We have seen the Lord.” But he said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.” A week later his disciples were again in the house, and Thomas was with them. Although the doors were shut, Jesus came and stood among them and said, “Peace be with you.” Then he said to Thomas, “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.” Thomas answered him, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.” John 20:25-29.
We are a lot like Thomas, Jesus understands our doubts and disbelief. Jesus calls us to live our Christian journey by faith as he welcomes us to share the power of the resurrection and the Grace of God.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
I witness
By the church’s calendar, we are in the season of Easter, which continues until the Day of Pentecost on May 28. Last week we heard the Easter story once again. We know it well — that Jesus was sent to the cross, dying there; his body was laid in a tomb, and the tomb sealed with a heavy stone. But when Easter morning arrived, the tomb was opened and the body was gone. And women witnesses were the first ones to see the risen Christ.
Of course, “Christ Is Risen” is our affirmation year-round in the Church, but Easter is the time of year when we really think about those original witnesses — the ones who saw all these events right as they were happening. We also read in scripture how those witnesses’ lives changed as a result of what they had seen and experienced. For those first disciples, “Christ Is Risen” was not just a saying, but marching orders for a new life.
Our passage this week sees the apostle Peter bravely preaching to the crowds about Jesus. But wait, isn’t this the same Peter who three times denied knowing Jesus? Yes, the one and the same. He has seen and believed and he can not keep silent about it.
You are always welcome to come worship with us. See you there.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Victory Road Evangelical Free Church, Norfolk
Moving forward
What should we do now that Jesus has risen from the dead as we celebrated at Easter? This week we will take a look at Mark 16:9-20, a controversial section that most scholars believe was not in the original manuscripts of the Bible. So how should we treat this portion of Scripture? What parts should we believe and apply? Through this passage, and others, we find that, with power and purpose, Jesus sent us out to do His work and share the gospel throughout the world.
— The Rev. Mike Vincent