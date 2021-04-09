Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Real and lasting peace
There are many different kinds of peace, but what matters more than peace with God? How can we be confident about our future without knowing God is at peace with us? The resurrected Lord lives to bring us peace. “Being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” We pray for peace among the nations. We pray for wars to cease. We want peace among family and friends. We enjoy peaceful days and restful nights. All these are blessings, yet none of them compares to peace with God, peace in knowing we have eternal life through faith in Christ.
There are times when earthly peace is lacking. That is why it is essential to know we have peace with God. There is no greater peace than knowing God has forgiven all our sins in Christ, and in believing he is forever at peace with us. Christ’s resurrection from the grave means God accepted his cross and forgives our sins.
Christ speaks of giving us peace, “not as the world gives, give I unto you.” There is only temporary peace in holding onto the fading things of this fading world. Yet, Christ gives us eternal peace and rest in the forgiveness of our sins. That peace endures the many ups and downs of life, and weathers even the greatest of storms. Christ gives us confidence that is grounded upon the solid foundation of his life, death, and resurrection. Because he lives, we too will live. That is real peace of soul, peace of conscience, and peace of sins forgiven that the world cannot give. As Jesus said to his disciples, he says to us: “Peace be unto you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Wounded resurrection power restores community
Jesus’ resurrection confronts the sadness and loneliness of Thomas’s doubt. Many people in congregations left last Sunday’s celebration of the resurrection with feelings similar to those of Thomas. Somehow, Thomas was not in the right place at the right time to see Jesus show up in the flesh. No doubt, people in the pews can relate to Thomas’s missed opportunity. Perhaps they were unable to attend a family Easter gathering. Maybe a bunch of friends had box seats to the hottest game in town, and they were not able to afford one. Maybe a chemo treatment interrupted an opportunity for career advancement. Human beings are endlessly plagued with feelings of not fully belonging to the group, and they desire a savior to use magical power to restore perfection.
Time and again, the disciples seek a messiah who overwhelms them and the world with crushing military might and magical cures. Today, the power of the resurrection is most realized in the real, deep wounds of Jesus’ own body. Without those wounds and the real sacrifice that God made on the cross, Thomas’s faith would always be hobbled by his overwhelming doubt. Yet people still ask: how can God’s reality of overflowing love and life confront and transform our parched world and wounded bodies?
Jesus makes faith happen today by breathing the Holy Spirit upon the disciples and blessing them with peace. He shows Thomas and all God’s people that the life-changing resurrection embraces the wounds all people carry. God the Creator’s peace, Jesus’ wounds, and the breath of the Holy Spirit lead Thomas to believe that Jesus was raised from the dead. Then, Thomas trusts God to care for his body and his life. Just like Jesus’ ministry prior to the cross, Jesus reaches for the outsider and restores Thomas to his place in the community.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
There was a time that Peter points out to Jesus that they had left everything and were following Him. Jesus assured him that all those who lose possessions and relationships for His sake and the gospel’s sake will gain it back a hundredfold in this life, Mark 10:28-30. That promise is fulfilled the first Sunday the apostles preach the gospel. In Acts 2, a crowd hears about Jesus and about 3000 thousand respond by being baptized. That day, God added those who were being saved to His kingdom. God made them His assembly, His church, His family. It describes them as believing together and having all things in common. God has done an amazing job of placing each of us in the church, the body of Christ, just as He desired; each one has a talent, a gift that blesses the body of Christ. Sunday we will praise God for the brothers and sisters He has made us in Christ and learn more about the blessings of being the body of Christ.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
No doubt
Because Easter is not just a day, but a season in the Church, we continue in our worship to consider the ramifications of Jesus’ rising from the dead and to read of his post-Resurrection appearances. This Sunday, we will consider a famous example of these appearances, when Jesus appears to his disciples and convinces a “doubting Thomas”.
As you may recall, in this scripture the other disciples see the risen Jesus but Thomas wasn’t with them. When he returns, the others tell him that they have seen their risen Lord, but Thomas doesn’t believe them. Thomas wants to see the nail holes and Jesus’ riven side before he will believe.
Thomas has taken a lot of criticism through the centuries by Christians. How could he not believe? He was present at Jesus’ miracles, he had heard Jesus’ explaining that he had to die and be risen, and now, his fellow disciples were telling him it was true. He should have known Jesus was risen!
Of course, Thomas gets his proof a week later when Jesus appears again, and he confesses Jesus as “My Lord and My God!” And from that point on, Thomas turns out to be a courageous disciple. Does that mean good news for all of us who doubt?
— The Rev. Brian Johnson