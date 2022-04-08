Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Our lowly King
On Palm Sunday, we celebrate the coming of Christ, our King and Savior. He comes meek and lowly to grant us the peace of sins forgiven. However, few desire such a king. The world wants a ruler who will grant them political, social, and economic victories. They want a king who will satisfy their earthly desires. They want a CEO’s salary for doing minimum wage work. They want freedom from rules and regulations, with no consequences for disobeying the law. They want to redefine marriage without consulting what the Bible says. They want a license to commit abortion, while outlawing public prayer and the Ten Commandments. They want to deny that moral decline is the result of the false teaching that we exist because of a lucky chance of mutations.
May God have mercy on our nation, and bring true repentance and faith in the only King who can save us. Even the disciples were disappointed when Jesus did not restore power to Israel. He didn’t live up to their earthly hopes and dreams. It is a real temptation to forget why Jesus truly came for us. He went to the cross to suffer for our sins and make peace between God and man. He came to give us eternal life in heaven, not a heaven on earth. “Behold, Thy King cometh unto thee, meek.” Jesus came to wear a crown of thorns, and hang on a cross between two criminals for our salvation. “He was numbered with the transgressors; and He bare the sin of many, and made intercession for the transgressors.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This weekend the church begins Holy Week with Jesus riding into town, albeit on a donkey receiving praise as a conquering hero.
“As he rode along, people kept spreading their cloaks on the road. As he was now approaching the path down from the Mount of Olives, the whole multitude of the disciples began to praise God joyfully with a loud voice for all the deeds of power that they had seen, saying, “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven, and glory in the highest heaven!” Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him, “Teacher, order your disciples to stop.” He answered, “I tell you, if these were silent, the stones would shout out.” Luke 19:36-40.
During the week things turn quickly from being hailed as a king to being betrayed, beaten, scourged and sentenced to death. Jesus only crime is that the Pharisees and Scribes felt threatened. Through all of this near death Jesus calls to his Father…“Father, forgive them; for they do not know what they are doing.” And they cast lots to divide his clothing. Jesus allowed all of this to happen so that we might be forgiven for our sins and have eternal life.
The truly Good News comes next Sunday as the stone is rolled away and tomb is empty…
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Purpose and plan
I’ve got to tell you about Nolan Ryan to help explain purpose in our lives. Ryan is considered one of the greatest baseball pitchers of all time; his stats would seem to back that up. He holds the record for most strikeouts, most “no hitters,” his fastball was clocked at 100.9 mph. He pitched for 27 years and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. What if he never discovered that talent? What if he had pursued dentistry instead of pitching?
That’s how I looked at purpose in my life; I had to find that one thing to do or I was going to miss out. That idea paralyzed me — what if I never found my purpose or I chased after the wrong thing? I think a lot of people struggle with the answer to what their purpose is, and a lot have missed the mark to what it is.
What if I told you that I absolutely know what your purpose is from God? We have a two-fold purpose that we will discuss this Sunday as we worship our Lord, we would love to have you with us. “All things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” Romans 8:28.
— Jeff Schipper, minister