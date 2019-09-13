Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Christ overcame through meekness and suffering’
When Jesus told his disciples he must suffer and die, they did not understand it. They misunderstood his purpose. hey thought he would set up an earthly kingdom and give them high positions of authority, where they deserved to be. Surely, they would conquer all their earthly enemies this way. Today, many still interpret the Bible this way. Even James and John thought this way. Their mother asked Jesus to give them positions of power in his kingdom. They thought he would soon take power, drive out the cruel Romans, and rule Israel as David once did. After teaching his disciples for three years, it seemed they had learned nothing at all. They were still very earthly minded, like those who join the church because it might help their business.
Jesus said, "My kingdom is not of this world." He would not rule with earthly glory. "Take My yoke upon you, and learn of Me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls." Jesus came meek and lowly to give us rest and assurance in the forgiveness of our sins. Jesus did not go to Jerusalem to lead an army of soldiers. He knew he would be captured and lifted up on a cross to suffer for the sins of the world. There Christ fought against our greatest enemies of sin, death, and the devil, and overcame everything that had separated us from God. Jesus won by suffering and dying, and then rising from the grave to live forever. Those who overcome with him are those who believe in him. "Who is he that overcometh the world, but he that believeth that Jesus is the Son of God?"
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
The grumbling of the Pharisees and the scribes in today’s gospel is actually our holy hope: This Jesus welcomes sinners and eats with them. That our God wills to seek and to save the lost is not only a holy hope, it is our only hope. As Paul’s first letter to Timothy reminds us, “The saying is sure and worthy of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Thanks be to God!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘The Prodigal Father’
This week, we are having a guest preacher in our pulpit — the Rev. Stephen Earl, interim executive presbytery of the Homestead Presbytery. He will be bringing greetings from the Presbytery, and his sermon will be on a famous and beloved passage of scripture, the Prodigal Son. As always, you are encouraged to come and celebrate in worship with us.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Wisner
‘The Crucifixion in the Old Testament’
Before I graduated from the seminary, I was required to complete a theological interview. The theological interview was designed to see what we knew, thought, and believed about God. It was an opportunity to see where our soft spots were, and an opportunity to excel. The interview was designed to show us where we needed to grow as a pastor. Through the Holy Spirit, by His Word, I have done a lot of growing since that interview. The question asked of me was this: Where is the crucifixion in the Old Testament? Many people would say that the crucifixion of our Lord is in the New Testament. They would be right. The Gospel account of the crucifixion appears in all four accounts of the Holy Gospel: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The crucifixion of Christ is the point of our salvation. Jesus died on the cross for the sins of the world.
Yet, in my theological interview, I had this question before me: Where is the crucifixion in the Old Testament? The answer lies in the Old Testament reading for Holy Cross Day, which we will remember at Saint Paul Lutheran this weekend. Numbers 21:4-9 recalls the grumbling of the Israelites in the wilderness. The grumbled against God and against Moses. The Lord sent fiery serpents among the people and they bit the people, so that many of the people died. This is a sign of God's judgement against his people. When the people realized and repented of their sins against the Lord and Moses, they asked Moses to pray that the serpents would be taken away. The Lord told Moses to make a fiery bronze serpent and set it set it on a pole. And if a serpent bit anyone, he would look at the bronze serpent and live.
I gave this answer to the professors interviewing me. It was the last question they asked me from the Bible. Obviously, I passed the interview, or I would not be here. Some people say, "The Old Testament doesn't matter. It's archaic and backward." The truth is the Old Testament is the most forward-looking piece of literature in the world. The Old Testament shows our relationship with God, and how we are all bitten and infected by the venom that is sin. The account of Moses and the Bronze serpent is just one small part of the Old Testament which points to the antidote which saves us. That antidote is the Holy Cross of Jesus Christ. The Old Testament points to the promise of God to save us in Christ Jesus.
What saved the Israelites from the serpents in the wilderness was not some sort of magical power emanating from a metal serpent on a pole, but that the Israelites looked in faith to the serpent as the way God chose to save them. God chose to save you by grace through faith in His Son, who dies pure and holy upon the cross for you. He calls you out of the wilderness of sin through your baptism unto him and gives you faith. Peace be with you.
The Israelites complained to Moses about the manna they were given in the wilderness. They called it worthless food.
— The Rev. Jared P. Hartman