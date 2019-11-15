Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Forgiving Others As God Has Forgiven Us’
We must have our sins forgiven to enter eternal life.
Forgiveness is not optional. It is an absolute necessity. Our sins amount to such an enormous debt that it would be impossible for us to ever repay it.
“If thou, Lord, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand? But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.” Through faith in Christ, our debt of sin is completely forgiven. God sent his only-begotten son to pay for our sins on the cross and to cancel our debt. Scripture says, “He was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.”
Now he calls on us to forgive each other. “Be ye therefore merciful, as your Father also is merciful.” “Love one another, as I have loved you.”
When others do us harm, we should always view it in the light of what God has already done for us in Christ. “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”
Because we have been forgiven so great a debt to God, we can now forgive the debts others owe us. And, as God put no limits on the number of times he forgives us, neither should we toward our neighbor.
Peter asked, “‘Lord, how often shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Till seven times?’ Jesus saith unto him, ‘I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, until 77 times seven.’”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Living the Life’
Kayne West. How’s that for a way to start a sermon summary?
I don’t know many details about him: I have never heard one of his songs, didn’t even know how to pronounce his name. What I did know about him was unflattering — odd encounters with Taylor Swit at award shows, nasty lyrics to his rap songs. He just seemed outrageous and egotistical and exemplified everything wrong with our culture.
He is now claiming to have become a Christian. I’m not here to question that; I hope he is born again. What I do want to focus on is the world’s reaction to his profession of faith.
The hue and cry is that it is impossible for someone with his life to now be a follower of Jesus. On Sunday, we are going to look at the conversion of a person even more unlikely than the possible conversion of Kanye. The man in question had devoted his life to a different religion. This person hated Christians to the point that he had his hand in the death of those following Jesus. He would track Christians down to destroy their families and have them thrown in jail. He described himself as a blasphemer of God and violent persecutor of the way.
When God tells a man named Ananias to help this Christian hater named Saul, Ananias tries to talk the Lord out of it. Saul responds to the word of God and is baptized into Christ. The Lord changes Saul’s name to Paul, the apostle. Paul goes from being a killer of Christians to a maker of Christians. That is what we will focus on this Sunday: How to live the fruitful life for Christ.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘The True Temple’
When we read the Old Testament as Christians, we sometimes forget that major changes occurred in our ideas about God when Jesus came to earth. The entire practice of religion changed for the ones who chose to follow Jesus.
Much of that difference centered on the Jerusalem Temple. The temple was the center not only of religious life, but of social life, economic life and government for the Jewish people. For a comparison, think of it as the National Cathedral, Washington D.C. and New York City combined into one.
Thus, it is fascinating to see what the prophets were saying at the time when the people returned to Jerusalem from exile in Babylon. Some of the prophets — like Haggai and Zechariah — were gungho for rebuilding the temple, but others — Isaiah and Micah, for example — were not so eager to do the rebuilding. But at the same time, there was a general expectation for the coming of a new age, a time that would later be recognized as the Age of the Messiah.
Just exactly how this was supposed to happen wasn’t completely clear, however. That’s the nature of prophecies.
Know that you are always welcome to join us in worship. How about coming this Sunday as we consider the prophecy of Isaiah?
— The Rev. Brian Johnson