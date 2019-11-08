Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Trusting and Waiting Upon God’
In today’s computerized world, where everything seems to be available at the click of a button, having things instantly might seem better. Yet, sometimes we learn more when we don’t have an immediate answer, when things are not easy, when we must wait upon God and pray to him for understanding.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Faith is trusting in God’s promise even when there seems to be no solution in sight.
“We walk by faith, not by sight.” Faith is leaving the trouble in God’s hands, “Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
He promises, “All things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
There are no questions in God’s heart. There is nothing hidden from Him. “All things are naked and opened unto the eyes of Him with whom we have to do.” There is nothing God doesn’t know. That is a source of comfort when we are suffering. There is nothing about our trouble that is hidden from God. He not only knows far in advance what’s going to happen to us, he already knows exactly what he will do to help us. He promises to provide what we need to get through it, and make all things work together for our good.
David says, “Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in Him; and He shall bring it to pass.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
We worship on the first day of the week because our Savior was raised on that day. Every Sunday is a little Easter. This Sunday feels more like Easter than many as the appointed texts celebrate the reality of the resurrection. Live it up this Lord’s day. Our God is the God of the living!
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘The Good News’
Sometimes a story is so old that we think we know it but have never examined the details. Maybe we have heard it so often we have become indifferent to it. For some, the story has been told inaccurately, incompletely or misinterpreted.
The Greek word translated “gospel” means good news. The good news starts out wonderfully. God created us in His image. We all start out pure and innocent. We belong to the Lord as children. But because Adam and Eve sinned, they let the knowledge of good and evil into the world. At some point we learn about sin and we die.
Paul describes his journey and ours this way: “I was once alive apart from the Law; but when the commandment came, sin became alive and I died…for sin, taking the opportunity through the commandment, deceived me and through it killed me.” Romans 7:9-11.
The good news takes a bad turn. Our sin separates us from God, we deserve hell. But here is where the good news becomes amazing: God in His love and grace sends His son to earth in the flesh to be the perfect sacrifice for our sins.
Jesus takes our place, dies on a cross and pays the price for our sin; we can be forgiven. Space here will not provide me the opportunity to finish telling the good news now.
Please be with us this Sunday to hear the good news completely. Romans 1:16 states that the gospel is the power of God for salvation. Do you know the gospel, do you believe it, have you obeyed it?
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘In need of restoration’
It is no secret that modern society is enamored with convenience. We buy things, we use them, and we throw them away. It's a far cry from the way our grandparents did it — they would actually take the effort to repair things and reuse them. And to be fair, it made more economic sense back then. Today, even if you want to repair something, you will usually find that it costs almost as much as buying it new, with a lot more hassle to boot.
Nevertheless, there are still times when we want to fix and restore certain items. Particular antiques, cars, and houses are the targets of modern restorers, who find it either financially rewarding or an enjoyable hobby.
Occasionally, though, there are restorations that are massive in scale. The restoration of environmental landscapes, historical buildings, and even cities can be undertaken if the reward is high enough.
In this week's passage, the prophet Haggai receives a prophecy from God relating to the rebuilding of the Jerusalem Temple. The Lord calls on the people to rebuild the once magnificent temple so that it may return to its status as the center of Jewish life. Some of the people are discouraged by the magnitude of the task, but the Lord encourages them, telling them that "the latter glory of this house shall be greater than the former." And this prophecy will prove true in ways the prophet couldn't imagine.
We would love to have you join us on Sunday as we consider restoration of our relationship with God.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson