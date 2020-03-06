Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“Continuing in Prayer”
Our trials are never without meaning and purpose. Through them, God encourages us to pray. He wants us never to give up on his promises, but to hold him to them. God not only wants us to ask for help, he wants us to persist, “continuing instant in prayer.” Often, it may seem like he’s not listening, or that he doesn’t care. Yet, faith doesn’t rely on feelings or appearances. Faith relies on God’s promise. “This is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us.” The cross of Christ reminds us how much God truly cares, and gives us the assurance that he hears us. “He that spared not His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?”
We may not understand our crosses, yet, we can trust that nothing is hidden from God. He knows exactly how he will make it all work out for our good. “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.” “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.”
Scripture says, “Count it all joy when ye fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of your faith worketh patience.” Our trials are for the strengthening of our faith. When God delays answering, we have his promise to cling to for comfort and strength. He wants us to trust in him and continue in prayer. “Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in My name, He will give it you.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
During Lent we journey with all those around the world who will be baptized at the Easter Vigil. In today’s gospel Jesus tells Nicodemus that he must be born of water and Spirit. At the font we are given a new birth as children of God. As God made a covenant with Abraham, in baptism God promises to raise us up with Christ to new life. From worship we are sent forth to proclaim God’s love for all the world.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Pop quiz’
“What must I do to be saved?” is the most important question a person must ask. So, what is the answer? To make it easier, let’s make it a multiple-choice and an open book test:
A) Be a good person, or at least better than the next guy.
B) Just believe.
C) Say the “Sinner’s Prayer.”
D) Be sprinkled as a baby.
E) Repent.
F) Confess Jesus as Lord.
G) Nothing, we are all saved.
H) Be baptized into Christ.
I) None of the above.
J) Any of the above.
The heartbreaking reality is that if we ask ten different churches, we’d probably get ten different answers. Is salvation really a smorgasbord where we get to pick our favorites? Clearly not, Galatians 1:6-9 warns about counterfeit gospels; those that teach them and those that follow them. How you answer is critical. The Lord has not made the plan of salvation a trick question, “and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” John 8:32. We would love to have you with us Sunday as we worship and share the gospel of Jesus Christ. “I am not ashamed of the gospel, it is the power of God unto salvation” Romans 1:16
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
As we continue in the season of Lent, we encounter another topic that is central to our journey — faith. Lent is patterned on the 40 days in the wilderness that Jesus spent fasting and increasing his faith. His purpose was to strengthen himself for the ministry that lay ahead.
That being said, faith is not an easy thing to come by. We see throughout the gospels that when Jesus heals someone, he will say, “Go; your faith has made you well.” And we are also told of places where Jesus could not do miracles, because the people lacked faith. But we still want faith and search it out like something we can buy at the department store.
In our scripture for this week, the apostle Paul points out that works, even good works, cannot buy us righteousness. The only thing that can “buy” us righteousness and salvation is God’s grace, which comes to us via faith. Paul uses the example of the Father of Faith, Abraham, to make his point.
During this Lenten season, let us have faith, but recognize that we get it by building a relationship with Jesus, not by trying to earn it through works. We would love to have you join us in worship this Sunday.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson