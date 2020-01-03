Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘True wisdom in the Christ-child’
What kind of wisdom do we seek? Scientists can split the atom and unravel our genetic code. Nasa can probe the universe, exploring distant planets and stars. Stock brokers can make millions in only a few seconds. Yet, the wise men from the east sought after none of these things. How wise was it for them to leave everything behind, travel from afar, and follow a star, in search of a lowly child? How wise was it for grown men to bow the knee to a seemingly powerless child? How wise was it for them to leave expensive gifts at his feet without expecting anything in return?
Yet, Scripture says, “The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom.” Always trying to “get ahead” in the world, with financial, social, and worldly wisdom, may get us the status and wealth we desire, yet also leaves us empty without true rest and peace in God. The real wisdom of the wise men is revealed by what they followed and who they sought after. They followed the wisdom of God’s word and they sought after the Savior of the world. Even though Jesus may not look like much, he takes away the sin of the world and makes perfect peace between God and man. True wisdom is achieved by knowing him, by taking his promises to heart, and having the assurance that he is everything we need for salvation. “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Just as God led the wise men, he guides us with the light of his word. Jesus says, “he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Within the gospel reading’s profound words lies the simple message that God is revealed in a human person. Though we may try to understand how the Word existed with God from the beginning of time, the wonder we celebrate at Christmas is that the Word continues to dwell among us. Christ comes among us in the gathered assembly, the scriptures, the waters of new birth, and the bread and the wine. Through these ordinary gifts we receive the fullness of God’s grace and truth.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
If you missed last week’s sermon, you are in luck. We had to cancel services last week due to icy weather. There is a principle stated in psychology that goes like this: “The best predictor of future actions is based on past behavior.” As humans, that is a depressing assessment. If all I can ever be is what I have done in the past, I am hopeless. Praise God that it is possible to break the cycle of sin through Jesus Christ. However, in our understanding of God, it is absolutely essential that we understand that His past behavior is a perfect example of what He will do in the future. On one hand, we must accept that how the Lord responds to sin is always the same. God hates sin, and He always has and always will punish the one who persists in it. That is a good thing because we will always know where we stand with sin. On the other hand, we should know how it is to live in the love of God. Romans 8:31-32 is a perfect example of using the aforementioned principle: “What shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him over for us all, how will He not also with Him freely give us all things?” Think of the confidence and peace one could have knowing that truth.
Sunday night worship is dedicated to the praise of God in song as it is explained in Colossians 3:16, “Let the word of Christ richly dwell within you, with all wisdom teaching and admonishing one another with psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with thankfulness in your hearts to God.”
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Who are we?’
Welcome to the New Year of 2020! Although some people view New Year’s as a contrived holiday (because any day could be the day that starts another year), most of us take the opportunity to sit down and evaluate our lives as we mark the passage of time. We view it as a time to wipe the slate clean and start anew. Many of us make resolutions — things that we do to improve ourselves in the New Year. Many folks like to try for something big — quitting smoking or going on a diet, for instance. But it can be something more simple and reflective. I like to do an annual assessment of finances at this time of year, for example, and another fellow I know likes to shine all his shoes on New Year’s Day, to start the year off with something clean and new.
Our scripture this week is from the book of Ephesians, and in it, the apostle Paul is reminding the people of the church in Ephesus about their identity in Christ. He tells them again about how they have been chosen to be Christ’s followers, and how every day, the Holy Spirit is with them. Just like a New Year, it’s good to be reminded of these things.
What better way is there to start the New Year than to participate in worship and Holy Communion? You are welcome, and all who believe in Jesus are further welcomed to come to Jesus’ table.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson