Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘The gift of God’s grace’
God’s grace is without limit. That’s why Jesus ate with and associated with sinners. He never turned people away because God’s grace covered their sins too. “Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound.” God’s grace overflows for us through Jesus, and there’s more where that came from. Jesus changed water into wine and multiplied the loaves of bread without limit, but that was only the beginning. He spoke of a “well of water springing up into everlasting life.” In Christ, there is always enough grace to go around. No one ever should ever think it is too late for him, or that there isn’t enough grace to cover his sins.
Through Christ’s perfect birth and life, every believer is counted righteous before God. Christ has washed us clean from all sin. The least of all believers has an equal place and standing with all the rest. The thief on the cross received the same paradise all believers will inherit. Jesus said, “Him that cometh to Me, I will in no wise cast out.”
Yet, there is also nothing we can do to earn God’s grace. The Scribes and Pharisees of the world, those who see themselves as righteous and deserving, cry foul. They think their good works earn their spot in heaven. So they become furious when the latecomers are shown grace and mercy. “They haven’t done half of what I’ve done.” Yet, only Jesus earned eternal life for us. “A man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ.” “The gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Light shines in the darkness for the upright, the psalmist sings. Isaiah declares that when we loose the bonds of injustice and share our bread with the hungry, the light breaks forth like the dawn. In another passage from the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus, the light of the world, calls his followers to let the light of their good works shine before others. Through baptism we are sent into the world to shine with the light of Christ.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘The abundant life’
There is a statement made by Jesus that should draw us all, for it is what we all desire. This is the promise: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly” John 10:10. Well, isn’t that what we are all striving for? We long for a meaningful, deep, rich life; one full of purpose and achievement.
An abundant life should not be understood as one that is perfect, one with out trouble. Instead, those tribulations can be faced fully rather than trying to mute and avoid them.
The poem, “Just a Weaver,” does a good job of explaining the abundant life in Christ: “My live is but a weaving between my Lord and me: I cannot choose the colors he worketh steadily. Oft times He weaveth sorrow and I, in foolish pride, forget He sees the upper, and I the underside. Not till the loom is silent and the shuttles cease to fly, shall God unroll the canvas and explain the reason why. The dark threads are as needful in the Weaver’s skillful hand, as the threads of gold and silver in the pattern He has planned…”
Be with us Sunday to explore the abundant life that can be ours.
Sunday evening worship is dedicated to praising the Lord in song. What do you give to the one who literally has all things? “Through Him then, let us continually offer up a sacrifice of praise to God, that is, the fruit of lips that give thanks to His name.” Hebrews 13:15
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Fulfillment’
We Americans are big on the idea of happiness. If at any time you are not happy, someone will likely ask you what’s wrong and will try to commiserate with you or help you get over your unhappiness. We seem to think that happiness is the normal state of affairs and that if we aren’t happy all the time, there must be something wrong with us. After all, we Americans have it in the founding document of our country, something about certain things being God-given and “self-evident” — such things including life, liberty, and happiness.
But oops, that’s a misquote. Thomas Jefferson spoke of the pursuit of happiness, not just happiness itself. And adding “the pursuit of” makes a world of difference.
When we look at Jesus’ coming to earth, why did he come? To have fun? To be happy? No, in this scripture from Matthew, we hear from Jesus that he came to fulfill. And as Jesus’ followers, we should be looking at our stay on this earth and realizing what we are really after in our faith walk — not a continuous dose of emotional happiness, but a sense of fulfillment in our lives. We get that fulfillment from a relationship with Jesus.
Please note that you have an open invitation to join us in worship. Why not come this Sunday?
— The Rev. Brian Johnson