Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
“The Blind Receive Their Sight”
Scripture says, “No man hath seen God at any time; the only begotten Son, which is in the bosom of the Father, He hath declared Him.” God sent his Son to give us spiritual eyes to see. Through the cross of Christ, we can see and know God’s love for us. If we are troubled by our sins, we can know Jesus suffered for them on the cross, and forever removed them from us. “As far as the east is from the west, so far hath He removed our transgressions from us.” Whoever believes in God’s Son, will not perish, but will have everlasting life.
Seeing clearly is having assurance that our sins are forgiven, and that God is at peace with us for the sake of his Son. Having good vision is knowing that Christ lives to never die again. Because he lives, we too will live. Unfortunately, we are not born with this knowledge. “The natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God.” And, “The carnal mind is enmity against God.” Even Jesus’ own disciples had spiritual blindness. When Jesus revealed how he would save the world through his own suffering and death, “They understood none of these things: and this saying was hid from them.” They couldn’t bare the thought of their powerful leader being so humbled on the cross. They didn’t even seem to hear that he would rise again.
Yet, God sent his Son to heal our spiritual blindness. With his Spirit working through the Word, God grants us true repentance and faith. Jesus comforts us saying, “I am the light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today’s festival is a bridge between the Advent-Christmas-Epiphany cycle that comes to a close today and the Lent-Easter cycle that begins in several days. On a high mountain, Jesus is revealed as God’s beloved Son, echoing the words at his baptism. This vision of glory sustains us as Jesus faces his impending death in Jerusalem. We turn this week to Ash Wednesday and our yearly baptismal journey from Lent to Easter. Some churches put aside the alleluia at the conclusion of today’s liturgy. This word of joy will be omitted during the penitential season of Lent and will be sung again at Easter.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
Up front, sin looks exciting. Sin offers a shortcut to what seems desirable to us, an easy path to what we feel we are missing in life. God warns us that sin brings death. When we know all that our sin accomplishes it will help take the allure of sin away from us. We often think that whatever sin does to us we are willing to take that pain. I use to think of my sin this way: "I can take whatever I deserve." The problem is, we have no control over the consequences of our sin: who gets hurt and how they are hurt are beyond our determination. When start considering the price of sin, the devastation it brings, the less power it can over us. As we think of what our sin has done and continues to do, we come to cherish all the more the grace and salvation of God. Be with us Sunday to worship the Lord and contemplate sin.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
'A lighter moment'
Do you ever have those moments where you struggle with how you are going to do something? Maybe you are doing a repair on the back porch step, or maybe you are making a complicated dish in the kitchen. Then, one of two things usually happens. You either abandon your project or you get some help from a person or a book (or these days, a Youtube video).
But sometimes, less commonly than the others, a third thing happens – all of a sudden, you get an inspiration. You have a great idea for getting your project done. In the cartoons, they always show that as a light bulb going on over the top of the person’s head. We often say, “I saw the light.”
This Sunday is Transfiguration Sunday. The Transfiguration is a mysterious event in Jesus’ ministry on earth. In front of three of his disciples, Jesus undergoes a startling change – he glows with a bright light. Two of the greatest figures of the Old Testament show up – Moses and Elijah. The disciples hear God speak from heaven, and they are terrified.
The Transfiguration is what is called a theophany – a God visitation. With the heavenly light, Jesus reveals who he is to the three disciples and makes them promise not to tell anyone about this event until after the Son of Man is raised from the dead.
Join us in worship this Sunday as we discuss the Light of the World.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson
Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘A Highway For Our God’
God sent John the Baptist: “The voice of one crying in the wilderness” saying “make straight in the desert a highway for our God.”
It’s not an earthly highway that needs renovation. It’s not earthly terrain that needs landscaping, but rather, the terrain of our sinful hearts. “Every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain and hill shall be made low: and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain.”
There are obstacles that need to be removed. A mountain of pride doesn’t leave any room for the Savior to come into our hearts. The Pharisee in the temple thought he was better than others and prayed, “God, I thank thee that I am not as other men are.” Yet, Jesus came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.
Sin does not prevent someone from entering heaven.
Rather, it’s that self-righteousness that refuses to acknowledge sin. “If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” But, “If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His Word is not in us.”
Jesus is the only hope of mankind. He took upon himself the guilt from everyone twisting God’s commandments to suit their own desires. On the cross, Jesus faced the punishment that all our sins deserved.
“Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” And, “Whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
Today Isaiah prophesies that a young woman will bear a son and name him Emmanuel. The gospel is Matthew’s account of the annunciation and birth of the one named Emmanuel, God-with-us.
During these final days of Advent, we pray, “O come, O come, Emmanuel,” a beloved hymn based on the O Antiphons, ancient prayers appointed for the seven days preceding Christmas. On this final Sunday of Advent, we prepare to celebrate the birth of the one born to save us from the power of sin and death.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Jesus'
I was reminded today how incredible it is that all of eternity and deity is brought into our finite and temporal world. Jesus becomes flesh, and it happens so seamlessly, so effortlessly, that it has been taken for granted by us.
Sunday we will have a guest speaker, one of our own: Evan Cribben. He’ll be talking about the Spirit of Jesus and what it means for us to become spiritual.
“The Spirit of the Lord will rest on Him, the spirit of wisdom and understanding, the spirit of counsel and strength, the spirit of knowledge and the fear of the Lord.” Isaiah 11:2.
Sunday night worship will include looking at this description of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ: “And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace” Isaiah 9:6.
Do you realize that those four descriptions encapsulate everything we need? Sunday night, we will explore in detail these aspects of Jesus. To which facet are you drawn? Which answers the need of your heart?
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘The Not So Silent Night’
This Sunday, the youth of First Presbyterian Church will be presenting “The Not So Silent Night,” a fanciful and delightful telling of the story of the night of Jesus’ birth.
The idea is that the shepherds, who have just seen angels and the newborn Savior, go out to tell the Good News about Jesus’ birth to anyone who will hear it. But they make so much noise that they end up having to go to court to defend themselves.
The following Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. we will have our traditional Christmas Eve service with candlelight, seasonal music and a message based on Luke 2:1-20.
You are cordially invited to attend either or both services. Merry Christmas!
— The Rev. Brian Johnson