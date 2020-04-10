Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Assurance in the resurrection of Christ’
Jesus promises, “Because I live, ye shall live also.” What compares to the hope and assurance communicated in these words? All the world’s treasures are passing and temporary. Everything in this world eventually rusts and fades away. Yet, Jesus lives forever, and those who believe in him will live forever. “I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live.” Christ has the medicine of immortality, a promise that goes way beyond the grave and into eternal life.
His resurrection chases our fears away. We don’t have to fear the future, or what will happen to us after this life is over. Christ freely gives eternal life to all who would receive him. He already went through death to overcome it for us. We never have to go through it alone. He promises that we too will rise just as surely as he is risen.
How do we know that? How can we be so sure? God’s word says so, and that is all we need. His spirit works through his word to bring comfort and assurance into our heart. He calms our fears with the peace of sins forgiven. He shows us that the Father accepted his cross on our behalf. The Father is at peace with us for the sake of his only-begotten Son. If God be for us, who can be against us? There is no need to fear anything since God has accepted us and made us heirs of eternal life through Christ.
Scripture says we should, “Comfort one another with these words.” What words? “He is risen; He is not here.” His empty grave means he lives, and because he lives, we too shall live.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
This is the day that the Lord has made! Christ is risen, and through him all creation is made new! Indeed, "God shows no partiality" — Christ's resurrection truly brings life to everyone. With the women at the tomb, we are astonished, elated, and grateful. We go forth with joy to proclaim the good news of God's endless love.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Resurrection’
June 28, 1914, was the day World War I started. That war was labeled “The war to end all wars;” which was followed by World War II about 20 years later. Dec. 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked, is referred to as the “date that will go down in infamy.” Sept. 11, 2001, was the day the World Trade Center was attacked.
Think about those dates, and at that time, how people said it was going to change the world forever. Can you say any of those events changed who you are? Granted those events have altered how you may do things, but have they directly changed you?
Jesus died on a cross two thousand years ago, one of thousands that were crucified during the reign of the Roman Empire. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus can be handled one of two ways: It is a date in history, like any other date, with the same amount of impact on you as 6-18-1815 (the battle of Waterloo). Or, the resurrection is the singular reason you are who you are.
The Apostle Paul trumpets God’s intention for the resurrection of His Son, “Therefore we have been buried with Him through baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, so we too might walk in newness of life.” Romans 6:4. This Sunday we will talk about the new, abundant life, and the eternal life Jesus has brought to us in His resurrection.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Fear not’
As everyone knows by now, this year’s Easter and Holy Week are going to be very different than anything we’ve seen before, thanks to the coronavirus. We are going to remember this Easter for a long time to come. But what, exactly, will we remember? Most of our memories will center on how we react to the crisis. But will it be the good or the bad aspects of human behavior that we remember? Will it be faith, or fear?
Our Easter scripture gives an account of the first Easter morning, the day of Christ’s resurrection. Many of the followers of Jesus were afraid after the events of Good Friday. The day concluded after Jesus’ crucifixion and interment of his dead body in a sealed tomb. After seeing their beloved leader die, his followers scattered in fear.
After a day of waiting, some of Jesus’ brave women followers went to the tomb at dawn on Sunday. According to our gospel, the women were met by an angel, who opened the tomb. The guards were paralyzed with fear. But when the angel speaks to the women, the first words were, “Fear not.”
As long as the pandemic demands it, we will continue to offer a recorded version of the weekly sermon on Facebook (FirstPres-Norfolk, NE) and the worship bulletin on our webpage (firstpresnorfolk.com). This week, we invite you to participate in our “virtual communion” after the sermon; just bring bread and juice (or other appropriate beverage) and we’ll supply the liturgy.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson