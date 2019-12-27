Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘Christ’s accomplishments for us’
Much ado is made about man’s accomplishments for the past year. It is a popular tradition to resolve to do better for the coming year. Yet, nothing compares to what Christ accomplished for us. He was circumcised when he was only eight days old, an important detail that shows he came to fulfill every part of the Law for us. His entire life, from start to finish, was given in exchange for ours. Even as a baby, he bled for us as he offered himself to God the Father as our perfect substitute. If we feel burdened and troubled by our sins, let us remember that Christ came to make perfect peace between God and man. He did not place himself under the law for his own benefit, but rather, to redeem them that were under the law. He was born to fulfill all righteousness for us so that we can have the assurance of everlasting life. The law can no longer condemn those who receive Christ’s perfect life, for “Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.” Christ already kept the law perfectly for us, and suffered for our sins on the cross. “He is the propitiation for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the sins of the whole world.” Through this promise, Christ gives us new hope and strength. He gives us new beginnings not only at the start of the year. Every day is another opportunity to find joy and peace in his promises, and to forgive others as he has forgiven us.
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
As we celebrate the 12 Days of Christmas, our gospel today confronts us with the death of innocent children at the hands of Herod. The birth of Christ does not remove the power of evil from our world, but its light gives us hope as we walk with all the “holy innocents” of past generations and those today who have suffered unjustly.
In our gathering around word and meal, God continues to redeem us, lift us up, and carry us as in days of old.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Jesus is the same’
There is a general principle stated in psychology that goes something like this: “The best predictor of future actions is based on past behavior.” For us as humans, that is a depressing assessment. If all I can ever be is what I have done in the past, I am hopeless. Praise God that it is possible to break free, to break the cycle of sin through Jesus Christ. However, in our understanding of God, it is absolutely essential that we understand that His past behavior is a perfect example of what He will do in the future. On one side, we must accept that how the Lord responds to sin is always the same. God hates sin, and He always has and always will punish the one who persists in it. That is a good thing because we will always know where we stand with sin. On the other side, we should know how it is to stand in the love of God. Romans 8:31-32 is a perfect example of using the aforementioned principle: “What shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him over for us all, how will He not also with Him freely give us all things?” Sunday morning, we will look at how we should respond to that truth.
Sunday night we will start a series called “Either/Or.” This Sunday night our topic is “Either Spiritual or Religious”.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘The Word in the form of music: Lessons and Carols
This Sunday, we will be presenting the Word in music with our Lessons and Carols service. We will sing and listen to Christmas carols accompanied by readings of Scripture and background information on each carol. Many folks consider this service to be one of their favorites in the church year.
Please know that you are invited to come, sing about, and listen to the story of Jesus’ birth.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson