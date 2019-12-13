Grace By Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, Norfolk
‘The Lowly Way of Christ’s Kingdom’
Repentance is not the most popular word today, especially as we approach Christmas. Yet, without true repentance, there can be no salvation.
Jesus says, “Except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.”
He gives this serious warning because he does not want anyone to perish. “The Lord is nigh unto them that are of a broken heart; and saveth such as be of a contrite spirit.”
Rather than clinging to our sins, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
Repentance wasn’t popular in Christ’s day either. God sent John the Baptist to preach repentance and faith in Christ, yet King Herod would have none of it and sent John to prison. Many question why God would allow such things to happen to John. Yet, God’s ways are not always aligned with our ways.
Instead of the way of earthly strength and worldly glory, Christ’s power was hidden behind his suffering and death on the cross and behind the lowliness of his word. Today his power is still concealed behind his humble means of grace, and behind repentance and faith in us. The wisdom of the world mocks such things, yet “God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty.”
Christ’s kingdom is not one of earthly glory, but a kingdom where the greatest prophet can be arrested, and the coming Messiah is captured too, spit upon and crucified. Yet, that is the way in which God brought peace and salvation to the whole world. He says, “Blessed is he, whosoever shall not be offended in me.”
— The Rev. Wyatt Rosebrock
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Norfolk
A note of joyful expectation marks today’s worship. Isaiah announces that the desert shall rejoice and blossom, and Jesus points to the unexpected and transforming signs of God’s reign.
We wait with patience for the coming of the Lord, even as we rejoice at his presence among us this day: in word and holy supper, in church and in our homes, in silent reflection and in works of justice and love. We pray that God would open our eyes and ears to the wonders of Christ’s advent among us.
— Randy Rasmussen, pastor
Norfolk Church of Christ, Norfolk
‘Mountain Moving Time’
What is your biggest obstacle in life? What hurdle, what problem, what mountain is in your way to achieving what you want in life? At one time or another for me, it was a mountain of debt or a certain person.
Jesus comes along and gives us this promise: “If you have the faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.” Matthew 17:20.
For some reason when I think of that statement, I think of people in Nebraska praying and the Rocky Mountains being uprooted and landing here, and Coloradoans praying for the mountains to move back; the sky just being full of flying mountains. It’s silly, I know. But what are the mountains in life you are praying to have moved?
Sunday we will talk about why mountains aren’t moving and the surprising mountain that many don’t see. We would love to have you with us for worship and praise God for the obstacles that God has removed.
— Jeff Schipper, minister
First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk
‘Expecting Someone?’
This being the holiday season, many of us have visitors staying with us, or perhaps we are the ones visiting. In any case, there are certain things that one does to prepare for guests, often assisted with a mental (or actual physical) checklist to make sure that things are up to snuff. A warm bed to sleep on? Check. A clean guest bathroom? Check. Plans for the meals? Check.
We know that there are some folks who are really good at being hosts, while the rest of us might struggle with it a bit. But the real challenge is when we have an unexpected guest, and we have to change our plans.
This week, we are reading from the Gospel of Matthew, and some folks are getting restless. From his jail cell, John the Baptist sends some of his disciples to ask Jesus if he is the one to come. Or, they ask, should we wait for someone else?
Perhaps Jesus was not what John expected. Maybe he thought that a big uprising against the Romans would be in order from the true Messiah, and he wasn’t seeing it. Do we have the same problem today, thinking that Jesus should conform to our image rather than the other way around?
In the winter cold, we invite you to the warmth of worship this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church.
— The Rev. Brian Johnson