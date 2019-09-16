Author Anne Herbert once said, “Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.”
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone that signing up for a library card — the most powerful tool you can possess — opens a world of infinite possibilities.
Searching for your great-great grandparents? Did you know that a library card enables you to access Ancestry.com and dozens of other amazing online resources 24/7?
Do you need the wiring diagrams for the starting system of a 2003 Ford F-150? The library has that information available via Chilton online. Do you need to study for your CDL exam? Online DMV practice tests are available on the library’s website.
Don’t know what vacuum cleaner to buy? Consult Consumer Reports online. Need to study for the ACT or GRE? The library has study help and practice tests for a whole host of educational and professional exams.
From home, with a current library card, you can download e-books, audio books, music and magazines. At the library, use your card to check out books, CDs, DVDs, Wi-Fi Hotspots, and video games or to access the internet.
Rita Mae Brown, the renowned author, said, “When I got my library card, that’s when my life began.”
At Norfolk Public Library, there is no age threshold for obtaining a free (and priceless!) card. All you need to get a library card is a valid photo ID, proof of current residential address, and a completed and signed registration form.
Parents and legal guardians can get library cards for kids under age 16 by providing their ID and proof of address and signing their child’s registration form. Free! Easy! Invaluable!
Parents, it is never too early or too late to read to children. Read aloud research shows that reading aloud to a child is the most important thing a parent can do to ensure their child’s future success in school.
Your local library can support you in this important endeavor.
Get your children their own library cards, visit the library often, read to them daily, enroll them in “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” let them see you reading, bring them to storytime programs at the library, sign up the whole family for the summer reading program, and encourage a love of words by playing rhyming and word games and singing silly songs together.
Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, despite his rebellious reputation, always feels at home in a library.
He said, “When you are growing up there are two institutional places that affect you most powerfully: the church, which belongs to God, and the public library, which belongs to you. The public library is a great equalizer. It is the only place where I willingly obey the rules.”
Be like Keith. Use your library. Obey the rules.