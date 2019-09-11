Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Monday in area communities.
LOCATION RAINFALL/SNOWFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 4.37 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.22 Airport
Atkinson 2.40 Harold Frickel
Bancroft 1.77 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.26 Mike Fleer
Beemer 0.75 Jake Ott
Belden 1.35 Cathy Huetig
Coleridge 1.26 Elroy Hefner
Creighton 2.25 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 1.00 John Carman
Howells 0.30 Pat Jakubowksi
Laurel 1.35 Verneal Gade
Leigh, 3½ miles north 0.40 Mike Kabes
Neligh 0.38 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport trace National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.23 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.18 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 2.23 Airport
Pierce 1.12 Gary Zimmer
Randolph 1.20 Gail Bazata
Tilden 0.87 Duane Warneke
Valentine 1.10 Airport
Wayne 1.03 Airport