Separate tables for kids, adults can be helpful

As the end of November grows near, many families are gearing up to celebrate Thanksgiving, and my family is certainly no different. With the holiday season comes vast and unique traditions that make Thanksgiving special to all individuals who choose to participate. However, an often-overlooked aspect of Thanksgiving, along with many other holiday-based family meals, is the concept of “the kids’ table” and whether the implementation of said table is appropriate.
Of course, Thanksgiving is a time to do precisely what the name implies: Give thanks, and many individuals do that by showing gratitude for their loved ones. However, when it comes down to finally digging into that long anticipated Thanksgiving feast, adults often find themselves slightly unthankful if they have to share a table with not-so-adult guests. Although children are what parents are most grateful for, young children, especially, are not the best individuals to have dinner with. Instead of conversing over topics of work and other matters of adulthood, placing children at the same dinner table as their parents and other adult guests turns the conversation to subjects such as the newest toy or matters of elementary school, and these topics are less enticing to adults, especially ones without children.
Although some may fear that a “kids’ table” will cause children to feel left out, kids also may find dinner with adults to be exceptionally boring as discussion on the economy or government matters does a minuscule job of entertaining children full of energy and imagination. Ultimately, the solution is incredibly simple and effective, and that is the separation of children and adults by placing each group at separate tables. Now, both parties can enjoy the company of their peers and their food. Furthermore, the idea of a separate “kids’ table” can be modified to fit the wants of the members at the holiday meal. For instance, families can determine what age does or does not qualify an individual to sit with the adults, which means that someone who is 17 does not have to share a meal with a 4-year-old cousin. The creation of the “kids’ table” is an excellent way to ensure that everyone at Thanksgiving has a happy mind as well as a stomach.
Now, although many families in some way use a “kids’ table” at their family meals, that does not mean separating child guests from adult ones is mandatory. I remember my family implementing the use of such a table when I was younger, but I also know that we stopped the use of our “kids’ table” after several years and combined all age groups with one another. When I was younger, I cannot recall a time when I felt less than my older family members for not sitting with them while we all ate. In fact, I enjoyed the ability to freely talk with my other young family members about whatever topic we chose. Further, I also enjoyed the company of my younger cousins at the same table as me when I got older as I enjoyed talking to them about their interests. Either way, I deeply cherished the Thanksgiving meals I shared with my family.
Regardless of the number of tables a family has at their Thanksgiving feast, the ability to spend quality time with family is truly something to be thankful for.