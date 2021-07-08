Plays determined by small margins had big consequences for the Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors on Thursday evening. They were swept in their final home doubleheader of the regular season, losing the first game 9-1 and the second game 14-1 to Fremont Post 20/First State Bank.
In the opener, Fremont got on the board first with an RBI single by Camden McKenzie. Jack Borgmann answered right back in the bottom half when he scored on a passed ball one pitch after going from first to third base on a hit-and-run.
The next inning, Fremont loaded the bases on two singles and an error by Borgmann, then Carter Sintek laced a single past Borgmann and Brayden Lammers on the left side of the infield. In the bottom half, the Seniors would load the bases with an opportunity to get back in it, but Ryland Bates popped up a 3-2 pitch into left field to end the threat.
Fremont would add two runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to put the contest away.
Each of the hits First State Bank had in the second inning could have just as easily been outs. Norfolk just couldn’t seem to get close enough to put a glove on the ball. Coach Darrel Bradley was quick to explain to his team the importance of making plays like that.
“I explained to the guys that it was a game of six inches. We were missing plays by six inches. They were getting hits by six inches. Everything was so tiny in that first game,” he said. “Baseball’s a game of inches. We were so close in the first game and the second game they just came out swinging.”
Three walks and a fielder’s choice had Fremont up 1-0 before Norfolk could even blink in the nightcap. Following a mound visit by Bradley, Bates induced a pop-out to the catcher, but Sam Gifford hit a grand slam that almost reached Pasewalk Ave to give Fremont a 5-0 lead.
Colton Price came in for relief following the grand slam, but wound up giving up a homer of his own; a three run shot off the bat of Jax Sorensen to make it a 9-0 game before Norfolk even had the chance to hit.
Borgmann scored the only run of the game on a passed ball in the bottom of the first.
The area tournament is a little more than a week away and Bradley wants to make sure his pitchers are taking the time to master their off-speed pitches. If not, opposing hitters will feast on fastballs the way Fremont did, especially in the second game.
“A lot of the guys today, they weren’t finding their off-speed stuff, so they were throwing a lot of fastballs, and when they’re not throwing a fastball for a strike, [the hitters] can get ahead,” Bradley said. “We’ve really got to work on throwing strikes to get ahead and then throwing our off-speed stuff for strikes as well.”
Before then, the seniors will have one final regular season doubleheader on the road against Grand Island on Friday. The first game gets underway at 3 p.m. with the second starting at 5 p.m.
GAME 1
Fremont 110 340 — 9 13 0
Norfolk 100 00X — 1 4 3
W: Landon Mueller
L: Hudson Waldow
—2B: (FRE) Jax Sorensen, Camden McKenzid.
GAME 2
Fremont 932 00 — 14 13 1
Norfolk 100 00 — 1 2 3
W: Carter Sintek
L: Ryland Bates
—2B: (FRE) Dawson Glause, Julius Cortes; HR: (FRE) Jax Sorensen, Sam Gifford.