With its five seniors leading the way, the Norfolk High girls basketball team evened its record at 1-1 with a 53-48 win over visiting Bellevue West.
One of the keys in the Panthers’ win was handling the ‘pressure and pace’ applied by the Chieftains, especially throughout the second half.
“It could have been very easy to become frantic against their pressure defense,” Norfolk assistant Trevor Osten, who coached the game in place of absent head coach Jared Oswald. “They did a great job of putting the pressure on us.”
Bellevue West coach Dane Bacon turned to full court man-to-man defensive pressure late in the first half after watching Norfolk finish the first quarter with a 10-0 run that erased the Chieftains’ 8-3 lead, and then, after retaking a 14-13 lead over the Panthers with a pair of 3s by Taryn Wharton and an offensive board by Dani Peterson, watched Norfolk outscore his team 17-5 during the second period.
Although the Panthers finished out the half with a 30-19 advantage, the Chieftains pressure defense sped up the pace of the game and Norfolk’s ballhandling and offense became noticeably uncomfortable, leaving Osten little doubt that Bellevue West would continue its use.
“We were guessing at halftime and adjusting to full court pressure, with some run-and-jump, was part of our halftime talk,” Osten said.
After intermission, Bellevue West’s man press and ability to turn the Panthers’ turnovers and hurried shots into fastbreak chances contributed to the Chieftains outscoring Norfolk 20-7, finishing the third quarter with an 11-0 run--that included consecutive 3s from the left corner by Kenzie Melcher to end the period--and produced a 39-37 lead.
But the Panthers, buoyed by the play of the team’s seniors, regained their poise and refused to allow Bellevue West to increase its lead beyond 4 points--at 45-41 and 46-42--before getting an offensive rebound-putback and a pair of free throws by Makenna Skiff, a 3-point play by Chelsea Strom, and 4-straight made free throws by Hailey Kleinschmit in the final 30 seconds that sealed Norfolk’s 53-48 win.
“When you talk about consistency, Hailey is one of those players who stays very composed,” Osten said. “She wants to be a leader of our team, and she, along with the other seniors, stepped up tonight and took that role.”
“There was some physicality in the game, and I don’t think Makenna got all the ‘bunny buckets’ that she wanted to make, but she got to the free throw line and made them,” he said. “Size-wise, Chelsea doesn’t look like a postplayer, but she kept battling and was able to get a couple buckets inside and also get to the foul line.”
The Panthers’ other two seniors--Karly Kalin and Agdaly Sanchez--made their contributions earlier and throughout the game.
Kalin directly provided the impetus for Norfolk’s come-from-behind effort in the first quarter--scoring six-consecutive points on a free throw, a baseline drive, and a 3 from the point, then assisting teammate Erin Schwanebeck on a cut to the basket during an inbounds play under the basket as the Panthers took their first lead of the game.
“Karly is one of those players who gets us going; she has a lot of different skills as quick as she is and as good as she can handle the ball, she can create off the dribble and can also knock down some shots,” Osten said. “Agdaly’s role is to go in the game here-and-there, give us some good minutes of working hard--mainly playing good defense and getting some rebounds, which she did tonight with 4 rebounds and 2 points.”
Kleinschmit led Norfolk in scoring with 15 points, while Skiff finished with 9, and Kalin and Strom each totaled 8.
In the fourth quarter--when the Panthers totaled two field goals and Bellevue West just one--free throw shooting became crucial. Norfolk converted 10 of 14 while the Chieftains made 7 of their 11 chances.
“I talked to the girls after the game about how we put them on the line during our conditioning in practice, and if they miss their free throws, they run,” Osten said. “So they know about pressure in practice, and it transferred over to the game tonight.”
Bellevue West 8 11 20 9 -- 48
Norfolk 13 17 7 16 -- 53
Bellevue West (0-2): Alyssa Fjelstad 2-7 0-1 5, Grace Schaefer 4-14 3-4 11, Faith Elmore 2-8 0-1 4, Dasia Howard 0-0 1-2 1, Kenzie Melcher 4-7 0-2 11, Taryn Wharton 3-11 2-4 9, Dani Peterson 2-4 3-4 7. Totals: 17-54 9-18 48.
Norfolk (1-1): Tessa Gall 2-4 0-0 6, Erin Schwanebeck 1-7 2-2 4, Karly Kalin 2-7 3-6 8, Chelsea Strom 3-8 1-2 8, Hailey Kleinschmit 5-10 6-9 15, Makenna Skiff 2-5 5-5 9, Lauren Hinrichs 0-3 1-2 1, Agdaly Sanchez 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 15-46 18-27 53.