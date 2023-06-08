It’s difficult to understand how so much could go wrong after so much had gone so right.
But it did.
And, as a result, instead of earning a split with a quality performance in game two of its double-header with Hastings, the Norfolk Auto Center Legion Post 16 Seniors baseball squad lost both games–falling 11-3 in game one before dropping game two 9-3 after leading 3-1 entering the final inning of play.
The early game became problematic for Norfolk as the Hastings 5 Points Bank Legion Post 11 Chiefs presented the Seniors with a nearly unhittable pitching performance by Landon Hinrichs backed by 10-hit support from his offense, led by Elijah Johnson and Chance Vertin, who provided three hits apiece.
Hinrichs allowed just two hits–one by Sawyer Wolff during Norfolk’s first at-bat of the game, and the other a two-RBI ground ball down the left field line by Jack Borgmann with two out in the last inning.
Those runs, along with an unearned run scored by Jace Mohr–who reached on a walk, moved to second on a hit batsman, then to third on an error, before scoring on a fielder’s choice in the fourth–meant Norfolk was trailing 8-3, before Hastings added three runs in the bottom half of the inning to finalize its 11-3 win.
But game two quickly became a pitching duel between Norfolk’s Ethan Synovec and the Chiefs’ Nicholas Conant.
Synovec appeared to be having the better of the match-up, retiring the first three Hastings batters he faced, then overcoming a hit batsman and an error by his defense to keep the Chiefs scoreless in the second.
Meanwhile, Norfolk plated three runs in the second to grab a 3-0 lead which, when combined with the Seniors' pitching and defense, seemed like it might be enough for a win. .
The Seniors loaded the bases on a Hastings’ error, a hit by Jake Colligan, and a walk by Dylan Viergutz before Carson Anderson slashed the first pitch he saw from Conant into left-centerfield for a three-RBI double.
Synovec stranded two more of the Chief’s baserunners in the third, but gave up a single run in the fourth–despite Hastings loading the bases with no outs during the inning.
When Norfolk relief pitcher Mohr got out of potential trouble in the fifth and sixth, stranding two Chiefs runners in the fifth and another in the sixth, he had allowed just two hits and the Seniors 3-1 advantage lasted into the top of the seventh.
That half inning, however, was devastating to Norfolk’s chances for the win.
Thirteen Hastings batters went to the plate and, with the assistance of five hits–one a three-RBI double by Braden Rutt– as well as two Norfolk throwing errors, and five free bases on three walks and two hit batsmen, eight of them scored.
Even though the Seniors had loaded the bases in the sixth with a double by Carter Ramaekers, Synovec reaching as a hit batsman, and Jake Colligan sent to first strategically by Hastings’ coach Blake Marguardt as an intentional walk to load the bases and provide force-outs on all bases, Conant quickly ended any chance for a momentous comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh by retiring in order the three Norfolk batters he faced.
Game one
Norfolk 0 0 0 1 2 – 3 2 3
Hastings 0 2 4 2 3 – 11 10 1
WP: Landon Hinrichs. LP: Wes Koenig.
2B: (H) Jayden Teichmeier, Chance Vertin.
Game two
Hastings 0 0 0 1 0 0 8 – 9 9 1
Norfolk 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 – 3 3 4
WP: Nicholas Conant. LP: Ethan Synovec.
2B: (N) Carson Anderson, Carter Ramaekers; (H) Braden Rutt.