Nineteen seniors have provided the Norfolk High boys track and field team with strong leadership.
“Our seniors have set a good example and have set the tone as far as practice norms, that this is what we are going to do each day,” Panthers coach Aaron Bradley said. “Some of those seniors will have an impact on varsity, while some are going to be good leaders and work hard to set a good example for the younger guys.”
A total of 16 letter winners are back, including 11 of the seniors — Jacob Bender, Aiden Hader, Tristen Kittelson, Wyatt Mead, Nick Borst, Brayden Heffner, Kalen Krohn, Cale Uzzell, Isaac Guenther, Issac Jimenez and Daylin Mallory.
Three juniors — Jackson Bos, Mason Dixon and Ryan Prim — also lettered last year, along with sophomores Rowdy Bauer and Isaac Ochoa.
The Panthers return individual state qualifiers in Mallory (shot and discus), Uzzell (800), and Ochoa (1,600). Uzzell, Ochoa and Guenther all return from the 4x800 relay that also qualified last season.
Bradley said the team’s strengths early in the year will come from the throws — featuring Mallory and other young throwers, although Heffner will miss the season with a knee injury suffered during wrestling — along with middle-distance and distance events, while the other events “will take some time to materialize.”
“Cole was an individual qualifier in cross country last fall and part of our team, which qualified that last two years. He’s stronger, faster and more aggressive now than he was last year and may be a 400-800 kid or an 800-1,600 runner,” Bradley said. “Early in the season, I’m training Isaac to be a 800-1,600 runner, because that’s where his desire is, but he could move up to the 2-mile. He looks good.”
Bradley said Guenther also looks better, that he’s “trusting himself,” and the task now is to find another individual event for him to compete in.
“We’ve got a couple of other kids in middle-distance, such as Kalen Krohn, who will be successful in the 200-400 or the 400-800 for us,” Bradley said. “Otherwise, it’s going to be an ongoing evaluation and improvement process for us.”
Another athlete mentioned by Bradley is Bauer, who impressed coaches last year as a long jumper but “should improve even more as coaches help the sophomore improve his running form, which will help him on the runway.”
The Norfolk program also has 13 freshmen who are basically new to the sport after having their junior high training disrupted two seasons ago. They will be spending the early period of the season identifying events they can be successful in, Bradley said, and “are facing a big growth year in track and field.”
“I’ve told all the kids that we’re going to use the first two or three weeks of the season for us to evaluate them, that we’re going to move kids around in different events and see where they’ll settle in to help the team, first and foremost, and where they’ll be able to have some individual success,” Bradley said. “We have to continually get better, be extremely coachable and focus on being at our best at the end of the season.”
Norfolk will have five home meets this year, among them playing host to the Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday, May 3.
The Panthers will compete in a district meet the following week on May 10 at Lincoln High, with the Class A edition of the state meet on Wednesday and Thursday the week after.
Among the goals established by the team for the upcoming competitive season are finishing among the top three in every meet, finishing as the district runner-up, to set personal records at every meet and to represent Norfolk in a professional manner.
Serving as coaches for the boys program are Bradley, who is entering his 10th year as head coach and oversees distance runners, along with assistants Andy Coan (sprints), Chris Mueller (hurdles), Morgan Wilken (throws), Mike Sunderman (pole vault), Tejai Clausen (jumps), and Jordan Leake (volunteer, sprints)
Norfolk High boys track and field roster
Seniors: Brandon Aguirre, Jacob Bender, Nick Borst, Christian Contreras, Isaac Guenther, Aiden Hader, Brayden Heffner, Issac Jimenez, Alex Jurgensen, Tristan Kittelson, Kalen Krohn, Daylin Mallory, Wyatt Mead, Isaac Saldana, Jacob Sanchez, Devan Schmit, Landen Stevens, Cole Uzzell and Ryan Yost.
Juniors: Calloway Bohacek, Jackson Bos, Mason Dixon, Aiden Dunbar, Calvin Empkey, Steven Hernandez, Joe Hyde, Ultan Kienbaum, Payson Owen, Ryan Prim, William Reynolds, Isaac Rezac, Caden Schliewe, Riley Schulte and Tommy Stanton.
Sophomores: Kalvin Alberts, Rowdy Bauer, Alan Sanchez-Diaz, Daxton Dickey, Drake Dieter, Gavin Dixon, Peyton Flohr, Shaun Gustman, Ashten Hader, Adam Heinemann, Carter Jackson, Brendyn Luna, Jackson Mazuch, Isaac Ochoa, Jacob Schamp, Memphis Werner, Samuel Zazueta and Preston Wilson.
Freshmen: Henry Begeman, Teagan Cleveland, Andy Cook, Preston Held, Cole Klein, Jacob Johnson, Tristan Loewe, Garrett Mohr, Hector Camarillo-Rivas, Zachary Roberts, Jonathan Russell, Cannon Taake and Jase Test.