The Norfolk Senior Center has been ramping up for a busy fall.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, we will be having a “Halloween Dance” with Jim Casey and his band performing. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with apple cider and snacks. Halloween costumes are encouraged. There is a fee to attend the dance.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the center is having a “Rock-a-thon” where volunteers will be rocking in chairs to raise much-needed money for the senior center. The day will include entertainment, treats and a drawing for the quilt raffle. Once again, costumes are encouraged to be worn during the celebration.
The center’s annual holiday market will be Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors are welcomed and encouraged to call the center at 402-371-8299 for more information and to register for the event. Included will be holiday gifts, local crafters, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Tastefully Simple and much more.
The center is hoppin' with activity so if you are a senior, age 60 and above, come check us out. For all ages, we have exercise classes, line dancing and free bingo on Wednesday afternoon. For bingo on Thursday nights, cards must be purchased and money is won. Other card games are played most days of the week, including bridge, pinochle, pitch and Hand and Foot. If you are interested in playing cards, please call our activities director, Lori, for more information or to make a reservation to play.
Come become part of the fun at the Norfolk Senior Center.