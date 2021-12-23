Senior Moments

Editor's Note

Editor’s note: This column by Kay Francavilla, a board member at the Norfolk Senior Center, was submitted in late May.

Marital arts. What pops into your mind when you hear those words?

Perhaps a vision of ninja-type fighters demonstrating their ability to toss their opponents around a room using cat-like moves. Or, maybe you are reminded of the old "Kung Fu" television series in which a barefoot loner walked across the West dispatching bad guys with well-placed kicks to various parts of their anatomy.

I am sure there is one thought that the words martial arts do not cause to flash into your mind and that is senior center.

Well then, you may be surprised to learn that the ancient martial art of tai chi is one of the activities available at the Norfolk Senior Center.

Tai chi is a nonaerobic healing marital art that combines various martial arts movements with breathing and stretching techniques that stimulate energy and can improve circulation.

It can be beneficial for balance and flexibility as well as for supporting body and mind calmness and concentration.

At the senior center, the activity is conducted in a soothing, quiet atmosphere that enhances the slow, deliberate movements and mind-calming benefits of the program.

When I asked some of the participants in the program what they thought of the class, the responses were varied. "It's good for my balance, calming and fun" was one response. "It gets me up and moving and helps my mobility" was another.

A recurring theme in the comments of those active in the program was that the combination of movement and promotion of calmness led to a better overall feeling of health and well-being.

So, if you are interested in getting a little more physically active in a low-key, relaxing and friendly atmosphere, this may be just the ticket for you to get up and get going.

