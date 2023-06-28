I think most people in Norfolk realize we have a senior center (although sadly I bet most people do not have a clue where it is).
I think most people believe that there is a need for a senior center for the “seniors” in our community. I think most people realize that there are many valuable programs that the senior center provides for these seniors, and probably the one program most people are familiar with is the Meals on Wheels program, which is managed out of the senior center.
So, I think everyone is pretty much in agreement that it is an important part of our community.
However, in talking to many Norfolk residents regarding the center, the most common misconception I find is that the center receives enough public funds to keep its doors open and to keep these important programs going.
Many believe that the City of Norfolk owns and runs the center, when in fact the center is privately owned, is a nonprofit organization and does not receive funds from the city.
Thankfully, we are in ongoing discussions with the city to provide some sort of financial support to the center. This means that currently the center relies on donations from private organizations and citizens to keep it going.
We would like to thank all those people who have given us donations in the past and encourage anyone who is thinking of giving the center a donation to do so.
I want to recognize Right at Home for selecting the Norfolk Senior Center as the organization that will receive the funds from its annual fundraiser that will be Friday, June 30, at its location at 100 N. 34th St, Suite D in Norfolk.
Right at Home will be serving lunch (free-will offering) and will be having several silent auction items that people can bid on.
The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. I would like to encourage everyone to stop by and support its fundraising efforts for the Norfolk Senior Center.
I hope to see you there!