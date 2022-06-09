Senior center helps with activities

Senior Moments

The following was written by Richard Krepela, a board member at the Norfolk Senior Center.

When the North Fork Area Transit program needed additional room to provide office space to support the program operations, the Norfolk Senior Center was able to accommodate that need.

The senior center was able to rearrange things at the center to open up space in the building to rent. The agreement provides a nice area for the needs of the transit program and gives the center another source of much-needed income.

The agreement that started right before the new year should be beneficial for all concerned and help get the new transit program off to a great start.

Another relatively new development is that members of the retired teachers group have started holding their weekly coffee get-togethers at the center. They are nice folks to have around, and they have been generous with their time in supporting the Meals on Wheels program by helping to deliver meals at various times throughout the year.

There are a number of events and activities going on and coming up in the near future at the center. Be sure to check our Facebook page (facebook.com/NorfolkNESeniorCenter) and website (norfolkseniorcenter.org) for more details.

Madison County Court list for June 8, 2022

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Empty nesters no more

It was a hard adjustment last August for Tom and me when we sent the last of our 6 children off to college. We had officially entered the empty nester club. From having at least one of our 6 children around the house for over 30 years, it was now time to get used to a quiet house with just t…