The much anticipated Thanksgiving-Christmas holiday season is right around the corner or — depending on who you ask — is already here.
Some retailers already have had online “Black Friday”-type sales so they certainly think the holiday “shopping season” has begun. Judging from the gadget ads popping up on television, some advertisers agree. I have even seen some Christmas tree ads so that’s a sure sign that the holiday season is nearing.
Maybe with the economy the way it is and some products hard to get, the idea to shop early and often has merit. The idea of waiting until after Halloween to get in the shopping mode for the holidays is a thing of the past.
So what does all this have to do with a Senior Moments column that revolves around the activities at the Norfolk Senior Center? It is because the center has upcoming events that will help you get in to the “shop ’til you drop” mood and help you celebrate Halloween, all in the space of three days.
First of all, the center has a holiday market scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at the center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Following the idea that the early shopper gets the most unique gifts, be sure to stop by the center to see if there isn’t something that might help you fill your shopping list.
Next, the center has a Halloween dance scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31. The dance will be from 7 to 10 p.m. You can come as you are or as someone or something you would like to be to help celebrate the night of all things scary and frightening.
All are encouraged to wear costumes as there will be contests and prizes. The music will be provided by Julie and Mike band so you know a good time will be had by all.
Additionally, something new at the center this season is sure to save you time in the kitchen and satisfy your taste buds. The center has partnered with the Zook family of the Verdigre area to bring you delicious homemade Amish baked goods and treats just in time for Thanksgiving and the holidays.
The number of items available are too numerous to list but cover just about anything you might think of in the area of baked goods and more. Contact the center at 402-371-8299 for menu items and order information. Orders will be accepted until Monday, Oct. 31.
All these activities and events are efforts by the center to provide services to the community and are fundraisers for the center. Like other organizations, we struggle in these difficult times to keep our head above water financially, so we would greatly appreciate your support.
We are not supported by public funds so donations and fundraisers make up a large part of our income.
The activities described in this column give you a great opportunity to shop, dance, get some delicious food and support your Norfolk Senior Center all at the same time.
I think you will agree, that’s quite a good deal.