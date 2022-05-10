There are a lot of new and exciting things happening at the Norfolk Senior Center. First of all, we want your blood!
No, that pesky guy from Transylvania with the sharp teeth, named Dracula, has not taken up residence at the center, but the American Red Cross has.
Since Jan. 1, the Red Cross and the center have entered an agreement so that the weekly blood drive by the Red Cross takes place at the center as opposed to its previous home at the American Legion.
The arrangement gives the Red Cross much more room for the blood drive. It also gives the center another chance to serve the public.
Additionally, it gives an opportunity to show off the senior center and provides us with much-needed extra income.
So be sure to stop at the center on Tuesdays between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to roll up your sleeve and donate some blood. (Walk-ins are accepted, and you also may register/select an appointment online).
While you are there, look over the center, pick up an activity program and a meal schedule and see if there isn't something that interests you.
As perhaps you know, the senior center has a long history of supporting and being involved in the providing of public transportation. One of the important groups public transportation serves is the older folks of the community so obviously that heightens the center's interest in this issue.
So, when the North Fork Area Transit program needed additional room to provide office space to support the program’s operations, the center was able to accommodate that need. We were able to rearrange things at the center to open up space in the building to rent Norfolk Area Transit.
The agreement provides a nice area for the needs of the transit program and gives the center another source of much-needed income. The agreement, which started right before the new year, should be beneficial for all concerned and help get the new transit program off to a great start.
Another relatively new development is that the retired teachers group has started holding its weekly coffee get-togethers at the center.
They are nice folks to have around, and they have been generous with their time in supporting the Meals on Wheels program by helping to deliver meals at various times throughout the year.
There are a number of events and activities going on and coming up in the near future at the center. Be sure to check our Facebook page (Facebook.com/NorfolkNESeniorCenter) and website (norfolkseniorcenter.org) for more details.