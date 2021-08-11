Sending the last child off to college

What do you do when your youngest will soon be headed off to college? You drag your feet. It may seem like I’m bustling around in the bathroom cabinet gathering up band-aids and pain meds she might need. Actually, I’m moving bottles around and watching Maddie out of the corner of my eye as she puts make up on. I am not being very helpful.
It may be because she is the youngest of six but it’s going to be hard to leave her off at her dorm when the time comes. I’ve spent the summer not thinking about it. The time to take her isn’t here and we’ve got about a week to do lots of non-get-ready-for-college activities.
First of all, we’re going to indulge in a few hazelnut lattes and take a long time drinking them. I’ll drink black coffee and exercise to work off that sugar when she’s off attending her freshman classes but I’m not counting calories this week.
We sat outside on the deck tonight before she headed off to see friends for what will be the last time in a long time. We turned down the burner under the frying chicken and just sat and enjoyed the beautiful summer evening. I don’t know where her shower caddy is that she’s going to take to her dorm and I’m not looking for one. Instead, we talked to Howie, the dog, who also isn’t worried about college dorm supplies.
She already ordered extra-long single sheets and has her new college debit card and college ID card ready to go. It’s OK, that we watched three episodes of Friends last night, she doesn’t have to pack up her clothes quite yet.
Her dad got the oil changed in her car and wants her to give it a good go over before it’s gone from home for the next year. There’s just a little gravel on the floor mats, I tell him, she’s got other things to do — things like making those peanut butter cookies she loves and playing with the kitty.
It seems like I was a little more responsible when her older siblings went off to college. I had a college supply list printed off from a website and carefully checked items and errands that needed to be done before the big day.
This time around, though, I told her we can pack the basics and she can purchase odds and ends we forgot once she’s settled in the dorm. They have stores and online shopping there just the same as they do at home, after all.
So, we’ve got about a week to get all the important stuff done like eating fresh peaches and ice cream and watching Howie pretend he doesn’t see a rabbit hopping nearby.
It’s taken me six kids to realize that you have to savor the time you have with kids before they go off the college because once they do it’s never the same. From now on, they come home to visit, not to stay. The day had to come and we’ll get her all packed and ready to go but I’m not going to sweat it. Not one bit.