Almost everyone knows someone who has benefited from medical marijuana.
That’s one thing State. Sen Anna Wishart of Lincoln has learned in her yearslong effort to pass medical marijuana legislation in the state of Nebraska.
Nebraska is one of only three remaining states that have not legalized medical marijuana, and polling shows that over 70% of Nebraskans support it, she said.
A group of 10 community members — including Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning — discussed the various facets of the issue, its history and statewide efforts to legalize medical marijuana in a Connect Norfolk “pints and politics” event at Black Cow Fat Pig on Tuesday.
Wishart, the featured speaker, shared information and raised awareness about a petition she helped start to legalize medical marijuana after trying for three years to pass a bill to legalize it.
The petition, Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, is for a 2020 ballot measure to allow people to use cannabis as recommended by their physician. It would authorize the creation of a regulated system enabling safe access to medical marijuana.
Wishart said she feels confident about the petition, which has collected about 16% of the signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot.
“It’s unbelievably popular, and it makes sense," she said. "We’re an agriculture state first and foremost, and we don’t tend to be afraid of a plant. And you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody you don’t know who’s benefiting.”
The measure addresses legalizing only medical marijuana, and not recreational, which polling currently shows 50% of Nebraskans support.
IN THE DISCUSSION, Wishart and attendees discussed the benefits of medical marijuana, which she said has shown conclusive evidence of helping with pain management and nausea. It also helps increase appetite in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
Norfolkans Jeffrey Bruning, a physician, and Melanie Smith, a licensed mental health practitioner, brought their perspectives in health care and mental health to the discussion.
Bruning asked if the measure would legalize both cannabidiol (CBD) and THC, since CBD is the ingredient that’s been shown to reduce seizures while THC is the chemical that produces a high. Wishart said the whole plant would be legalized because the parts working together are what make medical cannabis effective.
“In the medical research I’ve gone through, THC and a hundred other cannabinoids in marijuana plant are also very beneficial,” she said. “... THC is such a bad word because it’s the cannabinoid that makes you high, but it’s also the cannabinoid that helps in relation to muscle spasticity and appetite.”
Other questions pointed to the disparities between potentially legalizing medical marijuana on the state level while it’s still federally listed as a schedule 1 drug, defining it as having no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Smith asked how someone taking medical marijuana would have to list it in the workplace.
Unless the federal government changed marijuana’s scheduling, a worker would have to be tested for medical marijuana and could potentially be fired, Wishart said, and these are issues that have played out in workplaces across the country.
“From what we’ve seen in other states, industries ... recognize someone who feels better, is able to show up to work, doesn’t have as many seizures (or) they’re battling cancer and still have energy to show up,” she said, “that’s a better work environment than drug testing this person and kicking them out.”
Having marijuana as a schedule 1 drug is a fairly recent development historically, Wishart said. Until the 1930s, cannabis was used as a medicine until states started prohibiting it. The American Medical Association was one of the leading opponents against prohibition because of its medical uses.
During the AIDS crisis of the late 1980s, its schedule 1 status was challenged, but the Drug Enforcement Administration did not make any changes. Now, 11 states and the District of Columbia have fully legalized marijuana, according to US News and World Report.
Tamira Volk, a Mayor’s Diversity Council member, asked Wishart how issues regarding the racialization of marijuana would be addressed.
“What would be education of police regarding someone traveling with this product? People of color may be targeted already,” she said. “What are you going to do regarding policing, education of police and preventing some type of targeting?”
A large educational initiative will need to happen, Wishart said, and racial disparities are one of many issues that have arisen in the inconsistent legalization of marijuana.
“What we’ve seen is more and more states have legalized, there are still people sitting in jail where it’s legal for marijuana (related) crimes while there are people benefiting off the legal business system,” she said. “The majority of owners (in the) marijuana industry are white men. The majority of people who have dealt with the negative sides of prohibition are minority populations.”
THE INCONSISTENCIES have played out in Nebraska, where some CBD shops have been cited or charged for selling their products, despite hemp and CBD products of less than 0.3% THC being legal.
Wishart said cannabis and hemp could be another profitable industry in Nebraska, but the lack of legalization is suppressing these potential revenue streams.
“We’re an ag state; all around us in this world, we’re seeing legalization. It’s just nuts that we’re keeping industries from being able to be competitive and we’re going to watch it go by,” she said. “We’ve done this in Nebraska, other people will set down their roots and grow a business and it’ll be hard for Nebraskans to compete when you’ve been prohibited.”
Dr. Melissa Alvarado asked about the arguments Wishart has heard against legalizing medical marijuana. Alvarado provides expert testimony for drug testing, and she said in her experience, she’s seen opioids have far more detrimental effects than medical marijuana.
“I’m tired of people saying (marijuana’s) a gateway drug to other drugs,” Alvarado said. “I have a doctorate in pharmacy, and I haven’t seen any research that shows it’s harmful. Someone suffering from the opioid crisis could use treatment that might not be available.”
In response, Wishart said only a few are against legalizing medical marijuana.
“At this point, the opposition is a few people in power,” she said. “It’s hard for someone to step up.”
Alvarado called for leaders because the benefits of legalization far outweigh the risks.
“We need to be able to have our leaders actually take the lead. We shouldn’t be the last state to acknowledge the facts of this,” she said. “... You must take a risk to lead. and I think it’s a bigger risk to be the last one.”
The petition is still circulating, Wishart said, and one volunteer in Norfolk got 200 signatures in a single weekend.