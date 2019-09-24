When State Sen. Jim Scheer compared property tax receipts on farmland property in Madison County that his family’s owned for more than 50 years, he found that it went up in value 300% from 2007 to 2017.
“God didn’t throw a bunch of rich soil on top of it,” he said jokingly. “The taxes on that farm in Madison County went up over 300%. … The reason for it is because of escalating values of ag ground.”
As the Norfolk state senator and speaker of the legislature looks toward the next session — his last — solving the property tax conundrum is at the top of his list. He shared a recap of the most recent legislative session, as well as his outlook on the 106th legislative session, which will start on Jan. 9, 2020, in a Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Unlimited Potential luncheon on Monday.
He said about 760 legislative bills were introduced last session, of which about 240 were passed. This doesn’t include bills that will be incorporated into legislation next year, of which he said about 30 will likely pass.
Scheer said he’s bracing himself for a difficult upcoming session and some late nights. In the 60-day session, he estimates 500 to 650 bills will be introduced.
“It will be a very tough session,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of issues coming to the forefront, some will be divisive.”
Of those, he said, property taxes and state incentive programs will be among the biggest issues. Property taxes have been a progressively worsening issue over the past 20 years, and he said the solution could be found in providing funding from the state budget. For example, funding for Legislative Bill 720 to provide business incentives would have come from 3% of gross state receipts, without raising concern from anyone.
“From my perspective, we’ve looked at solutions over the last decade or more, the problem always gets to be not that there’s not support for property tax relief but where the dollars come from. And from my perspective, the dollars have to be budgeted,” he said. “We no longer can expect a committee of senators to say the money’s going to come, we’re going to do away with tax exemptions, we’re going to raise sales tax or we’re going to raise income taxes.
“It has to be helped within the budget so there’s no arguments. Those dollars are available for everybody.”
In response to a question about a property tax petition started by TRUE Nebraskans, he said it could be detrimental to the state and force massive cutbacks on state government services.
The petition was started in May, after the session ended without providing property tax relief, and would provide all landowners with a state income tax credit equal to 35% of their annual property tax bill. It would cost the state about 30% of its general fund budget, $1.5 billion in 2021, according to The Associated Press.
“Personally I don’t think it’s the right approach for you to sign something saying, ‘I don’t care how you fund it, but I want 35% of my property taxes back.’ It’s setting up for disaster,” he said. “... There’s not a program in Nebraska that would be sustained. If you don’t like what you have now and it is supported by state government, you are really going to hate it later if that passes.”
A real solution to property taxes, he said, will come with taking a few years to reverse a situation that has progressed over the past few decades.
“If we’re going to try and solve it, or partially solve it, is you have to be patient and you have to do it over a period of three to five years to accomplish something meaningful,” he said. “... If we don’t do anything, yeah, (the petition measure) gets on the ballot, yeah it passes. The stakes are pretty high as far as I’m concerned.”
State incentives will be another major topic of discussion in the next session. He said LB720, which was intended to succeed a business incentives bill expiring in late 2020, will likely be returning at the beginning of the next session.
Scheer, who did not vote for the bill, said the Legislature should focus on property taxes and creating incentives for the greater Nebraska area. He cited concerns about supporting railroad industries, which have been known to reduce staff.
“From my perspective, there did not seem to be much in that legislation that would be of benefit toward Nebraska,” he said. “… Railroads, I’m not against efficiency. But if we’re targeting incentives to industry, I think we should be growing industries where we can attract additional employment. When railroads are reducing staff, that gives me concern.”
When it comes to incentives, he wants to see programs that invigorate the entire state, not just areas that are already thriving. He said even a small manufacturer makes a noticeable impact on a smaller community.
“We have to have something that gives somebody the incentive to build a facility in Battle Creek or Burwell rather than Bellevue,” he said. “... We need to have a statewide program that really works statewide. Right now that’s not what legislation calls for.”
And without things like affordable housing, economic development isn’t nearly as effective for rural Nebraska, he said.
“We have to attract new businesses, we have to attract labor,” he said. “But it doesn’t do a lot of good to attract labor when the first thing they do is look at a home … our housing market in Norfolk is more expensive than Omaha.”
Scheer also fielded questions about legislators’ salaries, Blueprint Nebraska and online sales taxes from the crowd of about 30 attendees.