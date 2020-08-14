“Inherently lazy” is how my stepfather once described himself.
If you knew my stepfather, you would find this completely astounding because he was a well-loved law professor with several books to his credit. In other words, he was an accomplished man — and a person doesn’t become accomplished by acting lazy.
But being inherently lazy and actually acting lazy are two different things. People, being human, have character flaws, but those people with strength of will and personal desire for betterment manage to overcome their flaws.
And so, although my stepfather might have been inherently lazy, no one who knew him would ever describe him thus.
I think of him when I am having a hard time overcoming my own inherent laziness, which happens every time I am faced with a long-term project.
In general, I don’t consider myself particularly lazy. In fact, I usually like to be busy with assorted projects. But I tend to lean toward projects that I can finish in a relatively short period of time, such as making bread, cleaning a closet or even painting a room.
What I dread are those projects for which it takes an extended period of time to reach the finish line. I have never understood, for example, how medical researchers can enjoy working for years to find a cure for some disease while knowing that the odds of achieving success are slim. This may be an extreme example, but you get the idea.
This summer, I have had a number of long-term projects on my to-do list — because they have piled up from years of procrastination.
The one that I have been laboring on for more than a week now — with no immediate end in sight — is repainting my kitchen cupboards.
The kitchen cupboards are white metal and original to the house, which was probably built in the late 1940s or early 1950s. The labels on the insides of the cupboards proclaim that replacement parts may be purchased from Sears, Roebuck and Co. in the United States or Simpson-Sears Ltd. in Canada; and, according to the internet, Simpson-Sears Ltd. was formed in 1952.
From the first time I saw these cabinets when we purchased the house in the early 1990s, I loved them — not only their looks but also their practicality: they can be wiped clean, and they don’t warp or expand from moisture or heat. And, of course, they can be repainted to make them look as good as new.
Periodically, I have repainted them — but only the outsides. It has been clear for quite a few years, though, that the insides needed a fresh coat of paint, too, because they were discolored — no surprise considering they are older than I am (I’m looking a bit drab lately, too).
Painting the outsides was always a short-term project. But painting the insides was destined to be a long-term project. After all, it involves emptying out all of the contents; removing the shelves for several coats of spray paint; and applying several coats of enamel paint to the interiors of the cupboards with all of their nooks and angles, with time for drying between coats.
And because I needed some measure of sanity as I have been working on this project, I decided to do the top cabinets separately from the bottom cabinets to contain the chaos. Of course, this has doubled the amount of time for the project.
If I happen to live long enough that the interiors need to be repainted again, I just might have to embrace my inherent laziness.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.