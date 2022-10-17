Self-driving cars pose a threat to owners and others

A majority of people have experienced instances in which technology has failed them. Our phones glitch, our smart TVs pause and unpause unwantedly and our computers shut off and restart, deleting all of our hard work.
Yet, we can restart our phones, return to watching our favorite programs and redo that work even if it seems bothersome. But what if technology failing to run appropriately puts the lives of its owner and others in jeopardy? Although some may think that the scenario described above could never happen, in today’s world the risk that technology imposes on our day-to-day lives is greater than ever before and it takes the form of self-driving vehicles. Over the past several years, self-driving cars have taken off within the car industry and, most prominently, with the world-renowned car company Tesla.
However, much concern has been expressed about the increased risk of crashes that comes with self-driving vehicles. The primary issue with these cars is the fact that their technology cannot predict every aspect of driving that a human driver can. Self-driving cars have had issues detecting different types of lights at intersections as well as detecting when pedestrians are crossing. Of course, this faulty technology proves not only dangerous to consumers, but also to anybody else on the street or sidewalks.
Further, are these self-driving vehicles even truly self-driving? The answer is no — absolutely no car can be completely autonomous. So why are these vehicles being advertised as such? Perhaps, it’s because the idea of a completely self-driving car attracts consumers and drives up sales. But are sales worth endangering lives? Regulators of motor vehicles don’t think so and are actively trying to regulate these dangerous modes of transportation. After all, who decided we needed to change how we drive anyway?