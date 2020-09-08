Despite a 2-7 record each of the last three seasons, Stanton coach David Stoddard had lofty goals for the Mustangs this year.
Stanton had a veteran team that had taken its share of lumps those seasons, and the Mustangs also welcomed back senior running back Sutton Pohlman, who missed much of last season due to an injury.
"We knew we had the capability to have a very good season," he said, "but it's week by week for us. We've got such a tough schedule this year."
The COVID-19 pandemic changed things for every football team as far as preparing for the 2020 season, let alone a team that was transitioning from 11-man to eight-man football. Throw in the return of a senior running back who had missed most of last season, and one might wonder how quickly Stanton was going to get rolling this year.
More than 100 points later, it's safe to say the Mustangs got rolling quickly.
"It really was a pretty smooth transition," coach David Stoddard said. "The kids' terminology didn't change much, and they really picked up on things pretty quick."
This year, Stoddard said the team did spring meetings via Zoom, which even included installing some of the offensive and defensive concepts.
One would think that the pandemic, plus a switch from 11-man to eight-man football, would have complicated such things. But Stoddard said that similarities from previous schemes helped aid the process.
"A lot of the line and technique-wise didn't really change switching from 11 to eight," he said. "We run a defense that's similar to what we did in 11-man, so there weren't any wholesale changes or anything. And offensively, we were able to implement a lot of the same blocking rules and things we did before."
Stanton took care of Omaha Christian Academy 67-14 in its opener and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46-16 on Friday night. But the schedule gets considerably tougher when the ninth-ranked Mustangs make a Friday afternoon trip to No. 5 Wakefield. Next week, Stanton hosts No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh. Two weeks after that, the Mustangs host second-ranked Howells-Dodge.
"Right now, our focus is on Wakefield," Stoddard said. "We can't look ahead because our district is loaded once we're through Wakefield. There are very good teams the rest of the way, literally."
On Friday night, Stanton came back from a 16-14 halftime deficit with five second-half touchdowns, outscoring Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 32-0 for a 46-16 victory in the only battle of area ranked teams.
"They had shown a different front than what we had originally planned for," he said. "They were in more of a 'bear' front the entire game, and they had only shown that on short-yardage (situations) before. So, we really reviewed our blocking at half and just ran our base plays and told our kids to be confident in our rules, and we didn't really have to change a whole lot."
In typical Stanton fashion, the Mustangs did it all on the ground.Sutton Pohlman, in his second game back after missing much of last year due to a knee injury, rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries Friday night. Parker Krusemark scored three touchdowns on eight carries and 94 yards. Gage Tighe also hit the 100-yard mark with 102 yards on just five tries.
Pohlman broke open the comeback with a 70-yard touchdown just 22 seconds into the third quarter, and Tighe busted a 76-yard scoring sprint with 10:04 to go in the third quarter
"We knew we had a lot of guys coming back, a great senior class that has led the right way and done things right for four years," Stoddard said. "The kids below -- the juniors, sophomore and freshmen -- are a lot of kids doing the right things. We've got a lot of good pieces."
Stoddard also noted a trio of three- or four-year starters up front in Mason Bruggeman, Jordan Gunderson and Trey Elbert.
"We actually have the depth now where we're able to rotate guys in and get guys rest," he said.
Now, the challenge for Stanton is maintaining that success.
Two years ago, Stanton won its first two games, then lost its next seven. In 2017, Stanton won its second and third games for a 2-1 start, but lost its next six.
That means that, in just two weeks of eight-man football, Stanton has already matched its win total from each of its last three seasons of 11-man football.
In 2016, Stanton won its first four games en route to a 6-3 record, coinciding with the team's most recent playoff appearance. What might seem crazy about that is, in 2015, Stanton went 7-2 but missed the playoffs.
Stanton's 12 playoff appearances in school history have come in a stretch from 2002 through 2016.
"It is a big confidence builder for our kids. We played two good teams and got two good wins," Stoddard said. "We've been 2-7 the last three years. Like I've told the kids, 'You've done things right. You've prepared in the offseason, and prepared throughout the season, the right way. You have to keep working at it.' It's huge for our kids."
Ratings recap
The only changes to the ratings involve three teams dropping Week 2 games.
In Class C, Hartington Cedar Catholic knocked off previous No. 5 Battle Creek in overtime, and the Trojans take over the No. 5 spot that the Braves previously held.
Battle Creek drops a place to sixth, and previous No. 6 Norfolk Catholic falls out of the ratings following Friday's loss at Wahoo Neumann. The Knights will have another tough test with Ord in their home opener this week.
In Class D, the top nine teams all won last week, resulting in no changes. Previous No. 10 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell to No. 9 Stanton in the only game between ranked teams last week. That opens the door for Wynot to join the ratings after downing Bloomfield 32-6.
The Blue Devils earned the last spot after holding the Bees to just 128 rushing yards on 42 carries, while Wynot itself gained 281 yards on 43 carries. Wynot overcame a pair of second-quarter interceptions by holding Bloomfield scoreless until the final play of the game.