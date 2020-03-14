SELECT: Bulldogs rally for third

LINCOLN – Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family got up off the canvass after Friday night’s gut-wrenching loss to finish the 2019-2020 campaign with a win over North Platte St. Patrick’s 50-36 here in the D1 consolation game at Lincoln Northeast High School.
“As disappointing as last night was,” coach Joe Hesse said. “It was great to go out the right way here today.”
The game was back and forth until the second half, when the Bulldogs took control.
“We wanted to make sure we sent our seniors out with a win,” H/LHF sophomore Jacob Sjuts said. “They have meant the world to us and to send them out any other way would not be right.”
It was a one-point game at the half with the Bulldogs up 21-20 before Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family ran out to lead 29-25 after a couple of free throws from Bryce Classen.
The advantage lasted until the final eight minutes.
“When you see Tyler Sjuts hugging people and so emotional, that’s why you play these games,” Hesse said. “If this isn’t what high school sports is all about, It is so special to make these memories for the players – and for me.”
A three by Bret Hanis made it 35-29 early in the fourth and the Bulldogs drew a charge from Irish standout, Dolan Branch, which sent Branch to the bench with his fifth foul with just under six minutes left on the clock.
Hanis found Aidan Weidner inside with a nifty pass to make it 37-29 then after a St. Patrick’s bucket, Jacob Sjuts canned a long ball to make it 40-31 with 3:16 on the clock.
“Once we got going this was like any other game,” Sjuts said. “We weren’t going to let this get away from us – it was the last time with this team.”
Sjuts hit one of two free throws to make it a 10-point lead with 1:50 on the clock and the fouling game ensued.
The Bulldogs made four of five from the charity stripe in the final minute and 18 seconds to extend the lead to the 14-point final margin.
“I have heard some conversation and coaches who have said these consolation games are unnecessary,” Hesse said. “Despite the reason we are here, I would say these are a great thing for the teams playing – it gives another opportunity to play together.”
As for the surreal weekend of playing in front of limited fans, Hesse was happy for that opportunity as well.
“This was such a whirlwind whether we would play or not,” he said. “I’m glad we did – it would have been great to have everything normal – but it would have been worse to be sitting at home through all of this.”
H/LHF 14 7 8 21 - 50
NPSP 9 11 5 11 – 36
HUMPHREY/LINDSAY HOLY FAMILY (26-4): Bret Hanis 3 0-1 8; Bryce Classen 1 3-4 6; Jacob Brandl 1 0-0 2; Aidan Weidner 1 2-2 4; Jason Sjuts 5 3-6 15; Tyler Sjuts 1 0-0 3; Jacob Sjuts 2 7-10 12.
NORTH PLATTE ST. PATRICK’S (23-4): Jack Heiss 1 0-0 2; Logan O’Malley 1 1-1 3; Corby Condon 4 0-0 10; Charles Aufdenkamp 1 0-2 2; Landon Lawrence 1 0-0 2; Alex Davies 1 2-2 4; Dolan Branch 6 0-1 12; Caleb Munson 0 1-2 1.