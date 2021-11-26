With harvest wrapping up around the state, now is the time to be thinking about next year's seed.
Planting disease-resistant hybrids and varieties may be a more economical way to manage certain diseases. Disease-resistant hybrids and varieties may help reduce disease severity and dependence on fungicides, thereby cutting input costs. Remember that resistance rarely implies plants are immune to a particular disease; instead it suggests a reduction in disease severity, and having less disease usually means reduced yield loss. The degree of hybrid resistance to a particular disease can range from low to high.
Disease-resistant corn hybrids are available for some of our common fungal diseases, such as gray leaf spot and southern rust. Disease-resistant varieties may not need to be treated with fungicides to manage these diseases and can help reduce input costs. Bacterial diseases, such as Goss’s bacterial wilt and blight and bacterial leaf streak, are still common in Nebraska and best controlled with resistant hybrids since the pathogens can’t be managed with fungicides. Tar spot is new to Nebraska but likely to redevelop in coming years, especially in the eastern Nebraska counties. Some corn hybrids may perform better versus tar spot than others and may help to reduce disease severity in future years and dependence on fungicides.
Selecting soybean varieties with resistance to Phytophthora root and stem rot is important in fields with chronic disease issues. Rps genes Rps 1c and Rps 1k have been the most commonly used, but new research results indicate that those genes are not effective against 70% of the Phytophthora in Nebraska and Iowa. Instead, Rps 3a was the most effective in the recent research. For severe disease, be sure to combine resistant Rps genes with a high level of variety tolerance to Phytophthora root and stem rot and an effective seed treatment fungicide that is specific for this disease. Soybean cyst nematode is still an important pathogen causing losses in Nebraska that you may not be able to see. Be sure to continue to select SCN-resistant varieties and ROTATE them when you plant soybean. Most resistant varieties, greater than 90%, have PI 88788 in their background, but it’s becoming less effective as the nematodes adapt to it. Try switching to rotate with resistant varieties with Peking or PI 89772 resistance, recently available in some Golden Harvest varieties.
Adding a seed treatment nematicide may also help in addition to planting resistant varieties and crop rotation. Managing SCN could help reduce disease pressure caused by sudden death syndrome (SDS) or brown stem rot (BSR). Sudden death syndrome leaf symptoms can be reduced up to 80% with SDS-resistant varieties. Severely affected fields also may benefit from seed treated with one of the fungicides that are effective against the disease, too, such as Ilevo or Saltro. Make sure to confirm that your soybeans were affected by sudden death syndrome and not another problem.
Knowing what diseases you have is half the battle so be sure to scout fields and submit samples during the growing season to the UNL Plant & Pest Diagnostic Clinic to confirm which diseases are impacting your crops. The correct disease identification can save you a lot of input costs and yield loss.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For questions, contact Melissa Bartels at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu or Tamra Jackson-Ziems at tjackson3@unl.edu.